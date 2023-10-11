Nintendo releases a new announcement of Super Mario Bros. Wonder for its console, the next exclusive arrives in a week and many are unable to wait any longer.

Nintendo Switch has an upcoming exclusive called Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but before it arrives they have decided to release a spot sin Mario in Luigi and with Peach y Bowser instead.

He new nintendo game It has been raising expectations since it was shown for the first time in the last Nintendo Direct in June along with Super Mario RPG, Metal Gear and other new features.

The check Nintendo Japan on Elon Musk’s social network He was the one who published said ad, short and just 30 seconds long; although all users have loved it.

“‘Peach and Bowser’, a short film for Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” is what can be read in the tweet thanks to the translation from Japanese.

The princess of the Mushroom Kingdom She is engrossed in some colorful butterflies when she sees Bowser on the other side, who, after a grunt, pulls a flower out of his shell.

But after this, both characters are surprised to see the elephant power-up appear, which reaches her and the transforms into Peach Elephant with its characteristic pink color.

The new Mario surprises the rest of the video games

He antagonist of the Mario franchise par excellence, he is perplexed and after a jump from her it is clear, he decides to surprise her (and us) with something else.

So he puts the flower away and pulls out a full bouquet, accompanied by a few more grunts – apparently in approval of the new power – and he doesn’t give up.

The ad ends here, but users are clear about it in the responses: “Was I understanding it? How authentic,” says one of these comments.

“He’s not scared, disgusted, or uncomfortable by Peach’s appearance. He still loves her no matter what. He may be a villain, but he can also be great at it,” responds another.

“I did NOT expect that and that is the objective of the game, to expect the unexpected,” stated one more. There are even some jokes that she has passed the test of the “transform into a worm” question…

It is clear that at new and hilarious spot for Super Mario Bros Wonder, only the song is missing “Peaches“ that Jack Black did in Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Are you agree?