AMD has just presented its new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series and its variants for workstations, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series. We are facing AMD’s renewed commitment to the professional market in which performance matters in a special way.

Aimed at advanced users. The Threadripper 7000 are aimed at particularly demanding users in the multiprocessing field. The big difference with the Pro 7000 WX models is in the absence of support for eight-channel memory (four channels in these models) or the additional PCIe 5.0 lanes (up to 92 here, up to 148 in the PRO).

Gogó cores. The three models available are the Threadripper 7960X (24 cores, up to 5.3 GHz), the Threadripper 7970X (32 cores, up to 5.3 GHz) and the spectacular Threadripper 7980X (64 cores, up to 5.1 GHz). The latter set the benchmark with respect to the previous Threadripper PRO 5995WX with 64 cores, which reached 4.5 GHz as a maximum.

Promising performance. In internal tests the Threadripper 7980X was up to 94% more powerful than the 56-core Intel Xeon W9-3495X, a surprising figure although on average these improvements were around 20-30%. These micros make use of the new AMD TRX50 chipset that the Threadripper PRO also share, so any user can create their high-performance PC with micros with up to 96 cores from that range.

Why so many cores? To save time, of course.. Conventional processors for desktop users have many fewer cores. The recently introduced Intel Core i9-9400K has 24 cores, so why do Threadrippers have so many? The reason is to make the most of them in applications with maximum concurrency, such as those used in fields such as scientific, industrial, engineering or multimedia creation. There, these cores can save a lot of time: up to 27 minutes for every hour of productivity compared to the competition, AMD says.

Threadripper Pro 7000 WX-Series. Accompanying the previous ones we have these processors, even more ambitious and aimed at workstations. Its new cores with Zen 4 architecture improve the IPC (Instructions per Clock) by 13%, and up to eight channels of DDR5 memory (up to DDR5-5200) are also offered to reach up to 5.2 gigatransfers per second.

If 64 cores seemed too few, take 96. While the “non-Pro” series reaches 64 cores, here we have models with 96 cores and 192 execution threads. Everything improves significantly compared to the previous Pro series (the 5000 of 2022), and it also does so with a clear improvement in efficiency: up to 73% less consumption per core.

Machine learning “made in AMD”. These processors also want to be protagonists in the field of AI. According to the manufacturer, with them it is possible to run large language models such as Llama 2 locally thanks to this large number of cores. The precision of the behavior of this Meta model in fact becomes up to 189% better if we use version 70B compared to 13B with these new processors.

Prices and availability. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series will be available on November 21, 2023. There are no prices for the Pro 7000 WX-Series models, but there are prices for the “non-Pro” versions:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7960X: $1,499

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X: $2,499

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X: $4,999

More information | amd

In Xataka | First came the gHz war, then the number of cores war, and now the performance per watt war: why the current one is the toughest of all