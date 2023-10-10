The run ‘n’ gun genre had its golden age decades ago, but there are still companies that keep it alive. One of them is The Behemoth, which has just revealed the date of Alien Hominid’s return.

If you are a fan of this genre, you will surely remember that since 2020 The Behemoth has been working on a new installment of the franchise, Alien Hominid Invasion, which will be a reinvention of the original flash title that practically gave rise to The Behemoth.

Alien Hominid will return sooner than you think

Well, today the Californian studio finally announced that there is already a release date for Alien Hominid Invasion and the best of all is that you won’t have to wait much longer, since its premiere is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 1.

Alien Hominid Invasion will be available on PC and all modern consoles, with the exception of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as it will be released simultaneously on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Alien Hominid will arrive on modern consoles, except those of PlayStation

Alien Hominid HD will not come to PlayStation either

That’s not all, because the studio, as we informed you in the middle of the year, was working on the re-release of Alien Hominid HD. In case you don’t know, this is a remastered version of the original 2002 game.

This title will also be available on the platforms mentioned above starting next November 1 and unfortunately PlayStation users will not be able to play it because so far no version has been announced for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

The completely new installment will be sold for $19.99 USD, while the remaster will cost $11.99 USD. The best thing is that the Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle will be available, a package that will offer both titles for the special price of $24.99 USD.

Below you can see the launch trailer for Alien Hominid Invasion.

