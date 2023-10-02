At 6 am on Sunday the Netherlands stopped natural gas extraction activities in the province of Groningen (or Groningen), in the north-east of the country, where Europe’s largest gas field is located. The decision is linked to the large number of earthquakes caused by mining activity, which caused an area to become seismic that was not previously seismic, with great damage and inconvenience for the local population. Now for one year eleven plants in the province will be able to resume operations only in case of exceptional needs, for example if the winter is particularly harsh. The Dutch government has also signed a measure that provides for the complete closure of the plants, without exceptions, starting from October 1, 2024. The text must however be approved by parliament, at which point it will become definitive.

The large natural gas reserve under the province of Groningen was discovered in 1959 with the installation of the first exploratory wells, which led to the construction of extraction facilities. Their operations are managed by Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij BV (NAM), a company whose ownership is shared 50/50 by Shell and ExxonMobil.

The Groningen area was at low seismic risk, but in the mid-1980s seismographs began to detect the first earthquakes. Since then, a thousand have been detected, mostly with a magnitude lower than 2, perceivable only by instruments: in 2012, however, there was a quake of magnitude 3.6, enough to be felt by the population and to cause damage, especially in an area considered to be very low risk and where the buildings had not been built with particular anti-seismic criteria.

After the 2012 earthquake, despite NAM’s protests, the Dutch government began to consider restrictions on mining activity, and in recent years production had been almost eliminated. The plants, however, remained open due to the great uncertainties regarding energy needs linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Researchers, citizens’ associations and the companies involved in exploiting the deposit agree that it was mining activity that increased the number of earthquakes in an area where they were practically absent. Since 2015, more than 3,000 homes have had to be demolished due to earthquake damage. At the same time, NAM has recognized its responsibilities and over the years has paid hundreds of thousands of euros to settle the legal disputes initiated by some local administrations and citizens’ associations.

The problem is that according to the authorities of the province of Groningen the blocking of extraction activities will not lead to an end to the earthquakes, and therefore the risk is that both the buildings and the inhabitants of the area will continue to suffer damage. In February the report of a parliamentary commission charged with assessing the situation accused the country’s authorities of “neglecting the risks” of extraction activities “in the long term”. The Dutch government has admitted that the province should be awarded further compensation for the damage suffered. Previously the Dutch government had already approved a compensation plan of 22 billion euros over 30 years for residents of the areas affected by the disruption.

The coalition that supports the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte, composed of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the centrist and pro-European D66 party, the liberal conservatives of Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the conservative Christian Union party (CU), has a narrow majority in the lower house, while in the Senate it is in the minority. However, parliament is expected to approve the permanent closure of the plants.

