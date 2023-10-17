Chiesa, Danilo, Osimhen, Luvumbo: all bruised after returning from commitments with their respective national teams and the commitments in Italy are pressing too

And so, while we are distracted by news and rumors of a very different nature, many footballers are returning from various national team commitments. Ending up, in many cases, to dribble around the training fields, to present themselves directly to the healthcare staff. This was the case for Osimhen, who left the Nigeria retreat and had to take note of the diagnosis. “Medium grade injury of the hamstring of the right thigh”. Out for a month. Danilo fared slightly better as he suffered pain during Brazil-Venezuela and had a similar result from the MRI. For him a stop of at least fifteen days. But the list is long and, without making an appeal, we can only mention one other case: that of Luvumbo, an essential player for Cagliari, who returned from the trip with the Angolan national team – where he was already injured – and very he will probably be forced to miss the match against Salernitana.