Suara.com – After the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates (capres-cawapres) was confirmed, it is estimated that the competitive constellation in the 2024 elections will change, including negative excesses, namely the spread of false information, aka hoaxes.

According to Redaxi Co-Founder Astari Yanuarti, the elections that will be held in the 2024 elections will be different from previous general elections which were rampant with the spread of hoaxes based on SARA.

“With the change in the Constitutional Court’s decision, the narrative of spreading hoaxes may change. It is no longer based on SARA,” he said in a public discussion held by the National University FISIP Campus with The Indonesian Institute, Center for Public Policy Research (TII) in Jakarta (17/ 10/2023).

Meanwhile, Deputy Dean of FISIP, Aos National University, Yuli Firdaus, said that the most important thing ahead of the 2024 election campaign is that young voters must be able to anticipate the widespread spread of false information or hoaxes.

Also read: Holding Call for Operation Mantap Brata Troops, National Police Chief Ensures Hundreds of Thousands of Personnel Are Ready to Secure the 2024 Election

“The most important thing towards the 2024 elections is that young voters can use their voting rights well. Therefore, young people need to increase their literacy and use the internet wisely so that they become intelligent, independent and rational voters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of The Indonesian Institute Adinda Tenriangke Muchtar said young voters could be more critical by monitoring campaigns both offline and online.

“It is important for new voters to be critical and intelligent in facing the upcoming campaign by understanding the programs promoted in the campaign and not getting caught up in money politics or identity politics,” he said.

Previously it was reported that the Constitutional Court had set the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates, namely that they must be at least 40 years old or have served as regional heads through regional elections.

Also Read: Making the 2024 Election Safe and Peaceful, Ministry of Home Affairs Holds Interfaith Millennial Generation Dialogue Forum