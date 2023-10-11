Ridley Scott promises a lot of epic in his biopic of the prolific French leader, and his poster is a declaration of intent.

Apple Studios It has two tremendous spearheads to compete on the billboard this fall. Next week we have The Assassins of the Moon, which comes from the hand of Paramountbut in November we have Napoleon, whose distribution in theaters is carried out by Sony Pictures.

Both films They will arrive at later dates for streaming through Apple TV+, but today we have to deal with Ridley Scott’s biopic about the emperor of the French.

Joaquin Phoenix and the British director are working together again almost a quarter of a century after marveling us with Gladiator. Napoleon promises a lot of epic throughout his journey through the battles that brought glory—and ruin—to Napoleon Bonaparte.

Although part of the biopic will follow the ruler’s stormy relationship with Josefina de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby), it is the epic and spectacular nature of the battles that will make you get off your butt and go to the movies to enjoy it.

Napoleon bets on the epic in his poster

The new Napoleon poster has just been released by Sony Pictures and, frankly, we have a crazy desire to get our hands on the Age of Empires, Empire Earth or Total War to play some games after seeing the demeanor of Joaquin Phoenix. You can find it below.

Al Phoenix and Kirby join them in the cast Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat e Ian McNeice.

The synopsis of Napoleon also appeals to the epic story of one of the most famous historical figures in all of Europe, for better and for worse.

“Napoleon is an epic, action-packed show detailing the convoluted rise and fall of the iconic French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Shot by legendary director Ridley Scott against a dazzling, large-scale backdrop, the film charts Bonaparte’s relentless rise to power through the prism of his addictive and volatile relationship with Josephine, who was his only true love.

“It presents his visionary political and military tactics through some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.”

Napoleon arrives in Spanish cinemas on November 24 with all the epic that the Lord Ridley Scott has been able to give it. Later, the film will reach Apple TV+but that date has not yet been revealed.