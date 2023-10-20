The Taiwanese company TSMC dominates the global semiconductor industry with unquestionable decisiveness. Its current market share oscillates around 54%, and in its enviable client portfolio companies with indisputable relevance rub shoulders. Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, MediaTek and Qualcomm are some of the corporations that have opted to rely on the most advanced lithographic nodes in which TSMC is already manufacturing chips on a large scale.

Despite all this, something is changing. During recent years, the leadership position of this company has allowed its senior management to “not go down into the mud” to defend the competitiveness of its cutting-edge integration technologies. They didn’t need it. However, CC Wei, the CEO of TSMC and the right-hand man of Mark Liu, the company’s CEO, just did it. And he has done it to respond to the attack of an Intel determined to take away his leadership.

Nanometers no longer mean (almost) anything

TSMC executives take what Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and his acolytes say very seriously. This same week Morris Chang, the founder of TSMC, has warned that the business of the company he represents could be compromised in the medium term, and he has not hesitated to recognize that Intel has the ability to establish itself as a very strong competitor if it fulfills the itinerary that has been self-imposed for the coming years.

At the beginning of last March, Intel had already completed the development of its 2 and 1.8 nm integration technologies

Gelsinger is determined to have the best transistors and the most advanced integration technology on the planet by 2025. He stated this during the interview he gave to The Wall Street Journal at the end of October 2022 and has highlighted it on several occasions since then. His words have also been supported by the fact that Wang Rui, the president of Intel’s subsidiary in China, stated at the beginning of last March that her engineers have already completed the development of their 2nd generation integration technologies. and 1.8nm.

Intel plans to have the Intel node 3 ready to start manufacturing during the second half of this year, as well as begin chip production on the Intel 20A node (2 nm) during the first half of 2024. And, what is possible is More surprisingly, it has also confirmed that during the second half of next year it plans to have ready the 18A lithographic node (1.8nm). There is no doubt that he has very ambitious deadlines. This is the backdrop against which the statements just made by CC Wei, the CEO of TSMC, have acquired enormous relevance.

“Our internal assessment reflects that our N3P node is comparable to Intel’s 18A, and is also more mature and cost-competitive. In fact, our 2nm technology is more advanced than our “N3P lithography like Intel’s 18A node, and will be the industry’s most sophisticated integration technology when it becomes available in 2025.” With these statements CC Wei makes it very clear what TSMC’s position is in the face of the attack that Intel is preparing.

Nanometers no longer accurately reflect the length of logic gates or other physical parameters, such as the distance between transistors.

However, there is something else that users are interested in not overlooking. The statements of Pat Gelsinger and CC Wei demonstrate the way in which Intel, TSMC and other integrated circuit manufacturers use nanometers. They brandish them like a throwing weapon with obvious advertising interest. And yet, they no longer accurately reflect the length of the logic gates or other physical parameters, such as the distance between transistors. Each chip manufacturer handles them very freely, which prevents users from directly comparing the lithographs they try to “sell” us.

In the article dedicated to the use that these companies give to nanometers that we published just two weeks ago, I proposed that the ideal would be for them to stop talking about nanometers or angstroms and start describing their integration technologies using an objective parameter that users would not like. It was useful to sense its sophistication. The critical dimension is a good candidate to assume this role, but in the medium term it seems unlikely that chip manufacturers will give it the visibility it deserves. We’ll see.

Cover image: TSMC

More information: The Motley Fool

