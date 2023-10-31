The struggle to step into Agent 007’s shoes even reaches the betting houses, although Eon has not yet commented on the matter.

Since No Time to Die closed the mandate of Daniel Craig in the shoes of James Bond, a big question haunts every fan of the saga of the character created by Ian Fleming: who will be the next 007?

The parade of names that we have been seeing since 2021, and even before the twenty-fifth James Bond film was released – with the Eon Productions seal – has been constant.

However, only one actor will be able to get behind the wheel of the Aston Martin, put on his tuxedo and order his martini shaken, not stirred.

Such is the expectation to know who will be the actor chosen to star in the next iteration of James Bond that many betting houses are making a killing with, as reported by The Scotsman.

The 5 most popular names to play James Bond

Among the candidates to take on the role of 007, the bets generate their own Top 5, which includes some names that, if you follow the news of the saga, you will have read more than once.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James Norton, Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page y Tom Hardy They lead the bets to become the new James Bond. We insist, they are bets made by the public, nothing official from Eon Productions.

Henry Cavill already tried to become 007 before Daniel Craig got the role, but he was found too young at the time. Although it is lower in the ranking, Idris Elba suggested that he had withdrawn from the running for the role, although Regé-Jean Page is in the running as an alternative to become the first black James Bond.

At the moment, as we say, the internal speculations that the producers are doing are an enigma. The next James Bond is being asked for, but finding a successor to someone like Daniel Craig today, with media pressure so suffocating, is not something that should be decided heads or tails.