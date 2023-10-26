The new “baby namer” trend breaks out. That is, the one who finds a “tailor-made” name for the arriving baby, in place of undecided parents.

The service can cost up to 30 thousand dollars and was born in 2015 from the intuition of Taylor Humphrey, from California, now 34 years old. It started from the blog “What’s in a Baby Name”, but the real success exploded on TikTok with its 70 thousand followers. And she is not the only one to have sniffed out the deal by opening the pockets of future mothers and fathers, perhaps very busy or too lazy. And Humphrey isn’t the only one to have jumped into this business.

Taylor Humphrey on TikTok shares lists of first names with her 70 thousand followers and doesn’t skimp on advice to new parents, who can be celebrities or ordinary people. With a price range ranging from 1,500 to 30 thousand dollars, he also includes consultations, videos and books that tell the story of the name given to the child, as well as support during pregnancy and post-partum. For those who only need to choose a name, send the list of 15 eligible candidates and some suggestions on those already taken into consideration by the family for the modest sum of 350 euros.

“My work is deep and rich in nuances,” – assured the 34-year-old American in another interview with People, going into more detail about her activity. – My job is to provide spiritual, emotional and physical support to my clients as they become parents. I offer expertise on her name, but I also focus on supporting the expectant mother to bring her back to her internal place of wisdom and intuition. I built my business on the premise that parents already know the right answer; sometimes they just need a little guidance to remember and access the knowledge that already exists within them.”