A few years ago at Magnet we published an imaginative map of the world illustrated with the different mythological creatures with which each country is identified. Spain was represented by “El Coco”, the mythological being from the comics that parents tell their children at night before going to bed: “Behave well or El Coco will come.” Equally or more interesting is the map brought to us by Clara Dies Valls, illustrator of the Bestiary of Earth and Ink with all the monsters and creatures that live in our folklore.

Dies never actually planned to create this map. It all started with a challenge on social networks between artists to make an illustration of a mythological monster from their area. This is how she began a fascinating research, documentation and compilation task that led her to discover popular legends of our country. And what is better, this is how a long-term project was forged that ended up in a beautiful illustrated album.

With all the material collected, the illustrator made an effort to not only draw those enigmatic creaturesbut in providing a small explanation along with each one of them, giving life to a work that she herself was in charge of editing, laying out, illustrating, and writing with the help of a crowdfunding campaign that helped her finance the project.

From winged snakes to Wolfmanthe peninsula boasts a fantastic collection of urban legends that have been transmitted for generations in communities such as Valencia, Asturias, Cantabria and Seville.

On the map you can distinguish beings as mysterious as “Nuberu”, a magician who controlled the rain in Asturias or “la Pesanta”, a representation of sleep paralysis in the form of an evil dog. It can also be observed “the Dragon of the Patriarch”a fantasy dragon that terrorized the Valencian populations or “el Cuélebre”, the Asturian winged snake whose function was to guard treasures.

You couldn’t miss “the Ojáncano”, a one-eyed giant that feeds on acorns in Cantabria or “los Galtzagorri”, tiny and cumbersome beings, in red pants, who help humans, according to Basque legends. The Lobisome even appears, the Extremaduran lycanthrope who terrorized so many children in the region.

“Sometimes legends They were used to disguise deities and save them from the control of the Church, sometimes simply to get the children to go to bed early. They give us another perspective of the area where they originate and, in turn, knowing those places helps us better understand their legends,” Dies explained in this interview with Traveler.

The Pesanta.

The Cuélebre.

The Dragon of the Patriarch.

The Ojáncano.

Los Galtzagorri

Illustrations: Clara Dies Valls

In Xataka | The most famous mythological creature from each country in the world, on a beautiful map

In Xataka | Tolkien’s Bestiary and the creatures of Middle Earth, illustrated in a fantastic infographic