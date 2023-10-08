Find out why the famous director, Guillermo del Toro, decided to walk away from the project that could have changed his career

What happens when time dictates goodbye? Guillermo del Toro knows this very well. Could a simple watch make a difference in the fate of a mega-film production? In the case of Pacific Rim Uprising, The answer is a resounding yes. During a special event for Pacific Rim’s 10th anniversary, the Mexican director broke his silence about why he stepped down from the helm of the sequel and why he refuses to see it.

Zero hour in the direction of Pacific Rim 2

At 5:00 p.m. sharp on any given day, the future of a blockbuster was decided. At that time, the studios had to do a deposit to secure the stages in Toronto. Guillermo del Toro remembers with bitter humor: “So, I told him, ‘Don’t forget that we are going to lose the stages,’ and five o’clock came and went, and we lost the stages. They said, ‘Well, we can shoot it in China.’ And I asked myself: ‘What do you mean by we can? I have to do The Shape of Water.’

Guillermo del Toro remained a producer on Pacific Rim Uprising, but losing sound stages killed his interest in directing. Steven S. DeKnight (Spartacus) took over. Has del Toro seen the film? According to him, it would be like “watching home videos of your ex-partner.” In his own words: “I didn’t see her. It would be terrible if they were good and worse if they were bad, or the other way around. “I don’t want to know.”

Beyond the box office

Released in 2013, the first Pacific Rim movie has become a true gem of science fiction and action cinema. The work immerses us in a world where colossal sea creatures emerge from an interdimensional portal to terrorize humanity. The only defense is giant mechas piloted by humans. Not only is it del Toro’s highest-grossing film, but it has also spawned an animated series, Pacific Rim: The Blackwhich can currently be enjoyed on Netflix.

Guillermo del Toro and an irreplaceable direction

The movies of Guillermo del Toro They have a unique seal, a combination of dark fantasy, emotional complexity and narratives that break the mold. Although Steven S. DeKnight made a notable effort with Pacific Rim Uprising, del Toro’s absence was noticeable in both the film’s atmosphere and art direction. For fans of the original, Pacific Rim without del Toro is like a book without its author, since he is the one who brings the uniqueness to the material.

Despite its multiple successes, Pacific Rim has a special place in del Toro’s career, being his highest-grossing film. He reminds us that this director is capable of making a niche genre—giant monster sci-fi—into a global phenomenon. With your unique vision, del Toro transforms what could be a simple action film into a visual and emotional epic, full of nuances and details that become a true feast for the senses. This is perhaps one of the reasons why his absence from the sequel was felt so keenly by fans of the original.

The future of Guillermo del Toro

While the director seems to have closed the Pacific Rim chapter in his life, he is already embarking on new projects, such as a Frankenstein movie with Christoph Waltz on board. Certainly, the filmmaker never stands still, and although Pacific Rim Uprising remains a ‘ghost movie’ in his filmography, the future promises to be just as exciting for del Toro and his fans.