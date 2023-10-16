loading…

Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks to his supporters through a screen during an event on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, August 9, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT – Hezbollah is a Shiite political and paramilitary organization based in Lebanon. The organization was founded in 1982 in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Hezbollah has been involved in various conflicts in Lebanon, including the First Lebanon War (1982-1985), the Second Lebanon War (2006), and the Lebanese Civil War (2007-2008).

Hezbollah has a complex and mysterious organizational structure. This organization consists of two main wings, namely the political wing and the paramilitary wing.

Hezbollah’s political wing is responsible for political and social activities, while its paramilitary wing is responsible for military activities.

Political Wing

Hezbollah’s political wing is led by Hasan Nasrallah. Nasrallah is a Shiite cleric who has been the leader of Hezbollah since 1992.

Hezbollah’s political wing has a centralized structure, with Nasrallah as supreme leader.

Hezbollah’s political wing is responsible for Hezbollah’s political and social activities. Hezbollah’s political activities include election campaigns, policy advocacy, and diplomacy.

Hezbollah’s social activities include providing social, educational, and health services.

Paramilitary Wing

The paramilitary wing of Hezbollah is known as the Izzuddin al-Qassam Brigade. The Izzuddin al-Qassam Brigade is responsible for Hezbollah’s military activities.

The brigade has well-trained and armed forces, and has been involved in various conflicts in Lebanon.