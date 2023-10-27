The history of the bomba Tybee It is an intriguing story that adds to the dark episodes of the nuclear age. Surely you know the tragic atomic explosions of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which marked a turning point in the history of humanity.

However, these would not be the only dark stories related to weapons of mass destruction in the United States arsenal. After the horrors in Japan, the United States embarked on a mad dash to explore the limits of the destruction these weapons could cause.

It was in this context that arose the mysterious story of the Tybee bomb. It all dates back to the late 1950s, in the middle of a seemingly routine military training exercise, an unexpected turn led to a nightmare scenario.

Experts point out that a plane, loaded with a nuclear bomb, collided in mid-flight with another plane. The pilot of the second plane managed to save himself, but the pilot of the first was faced with a vital decision, as he had to think quickly because he was carrying a bomb on a damaged aircraft that, if dropped, would have triggered a catastrophic explosion.

However, the pilot made the decision to fly over the ocean and drop the bomb into the water before landing his plane safely. This way, The nuclear weapon disappeared in the waters near Savannah, Georgia, United States, without leaving an apparent trace..

It is for this reason that experts and researchers are now involved in the mystery surrounding Tybee. Is he really at the bottom of the sea? How has it remained intact over time? Could it be that this nuclear bomb still represents a latent threat?

Tybee: America’s lost nuclear bomb

Shell, replica of the largest detonated Soviet nuclear bomb AN-602, exhibited in Moscow (2015).

Maxim Zmeyev/Reuters

Controversy surrounding Tybee centers on whether it really was a nuclear bomb, but some sources suggest that it could have simply been a conventional bomb. In fact, the pilot of the plane carrying the bomb, Howard Richardsonhas repeatedly stated that there were no nuclear components in charge.

He stands by his word, stating that he had specifically requested that these components be removed for the military in particular, and has a receipt to back up his statements.

Wikipedia

However, this version has been refuted several times by other people. Likewise, it also contradicts statements and documents that indicate the opposite.

In 1966, Deputy Secretary of Defense Jack Howard spoke about the Tybee bomb before a congressional committee and mentioned complete weapons rather than unarmed capsules, proposing that the lost bomb was, in fact, a full-blown nuclear bomb. expression.

This intriguing story has resurfaced in the 21st century thanks to Derek Duke, a retired Air Force officer.. This person has undertaken a tireless search to find the missing nuclear bomb. Despite his efforts, his motivation has been the subject of debate.

Some believe that he is trying to capitalize on the story with movie scripts and publicity strategies for his own benefit, but Derek denies these allegations.

Now, the question that has lingered for years, what would happen if the Tybee bomb was left where it is? Gun experts say that, given current circumstances, the risk of pursuing it far outweighs the potential benefits.

This means that, The search could affect the delicate marine ecosystem and there would be a catastrophic explosion.. Additionally, this powerful weapon of mass destruction could pose a potential danger if attempted to be moved or extracted due to uncertainty over its current status.