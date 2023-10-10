Miles of iPhone users around the world experienced a peculiar event last morning: your devices turned off by themselves while charging and, upon waking up, they were asked for the SIM card PIN, clear evidence of an unexpected reboot.

This incident has aroused the intrigue of the Apple user community. According to a popular thread on Reddit, it not only affected the new iPhone 15, but also previous models, from the iPhone Xs to the 14 Pro Max.

Thus, a Reddit user commented with surprise: “My iPhone turned off between 3 am and 7 am While charging, it only reached 80% and then stopped for a couple of hours. Why did it stay off for four hours?”

This mystery does not end there. Users have reported other unusual behavior, such as issues with Face ID or settings changes. A visual example that many shared was the battery graph available in Settings, which showed an obvious gap or interruption during those nighttime hours.

It’s as if, visually, someone deleted a swath of charging history overnight. It is important to mention that although one might think that this incident is linked to the overheating issues that were fixed with iOS 17.0.3, this does not appear to be the case.

Various users on different versions of the operating system experienced the problem. One of them, quoted on Reddit, claimed to have “iOS 17.0.3 on an iPhone 15 Pro and the same thing happened: off around 3am and on with my alarm at 6am”

Theories about the incident

Photos by Reddit user

Reddit

Of course, the community of users and technological experts has begun to speculate on possible causes. One user suggested it could be “a time-related bug within iOS,” while another theorized about “a possible bug in Apple’s servers that sent a shutdown command to multiple devices.”

Until now, Apple has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.. However, the community expects clear answers and solutions to avoid future inconveniences, especially when the correct operation of the alarm clock or alarm can have implications for the daily routine of many people.

Although this event has caused confusion and concern among users, it is important to remember that the technology is not without flaws. The key will be how Apple approaches and solves this nocturnal enigma. For now, The case of iPhones that mysteriously turn off is still open.