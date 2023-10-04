Only Murders in the Building will have a fourth season

The popular series Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a fourth season.

More mysteries to solve

Steve Martin, Martin Short y Selena Gomez They will return to continue solving crimes in Only murders in the building after the shocking finale of season 3 of the series. Although for many it was a fact that the program would have another season, it was not a certainty. However, shortly after the premiere of the last episode it was announced that the mysteries will continue.

The show has Martin and John Hoffman like the creators and Short, Gomez, And Fogelman y Jess Rosenthal as executive producers. Only Murders in the Building has been acclaimed since the premiere of its first season in 2021, receiving several important nominations and awards.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Hoffman Said He Wants As Many Seasons of Just Murders in the Building as Possible: “When you have lightning in a bottle like this, and then there’s a magnetizing force of incredible talent that says, ‘Wow, that looks like fun. I’d love to be a part of that.’ I hope it gives him a long life.”

Season 4 of the series still does not have a release date. You can enjoy the first three seasons on the Disney+ platform.