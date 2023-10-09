Facchinetti focuses on the football and NFT business: the new company for professional athletes Alì is born

While its main investment holding company has seen profits plummet, Francesco FacchinettiDJ, promoter and TV presenter, who recently became an agent Fifa tries to launch a company right in the field of soccer and also links it to the business of nft (non-fungible token). Let’s go in order: Facchinetti’s holding is the Goonies srl which recently closed budget 2022 with a useful of only 22 thousand euros compared to 123 thousand euros in the previous year while i revenues they dropped year on year from 994 thousand to 610 thousand euros: the mini profit brought back brought up the net assets a 995 mile euro.

The 1.4 million active are made up of liquidity for 972 thousand euros and 71 thousand euros of shareholdings, including 25% of Newco, 50% of Newco Management, 25% of Pop Sports, 100% of Hook, 50% of Mamely, 33 .3% of Bc Network, 90% of Build Up, 40% of Outatime. Hook, Mamely, Build Up and Outatime all together have profits of a few thousand euros.

The last participation of Goonies it is the one established a few weeks ago in Milan in front of the notary Gabriella Iacobellis with a deed for which Facchinetti himself and Salvatore Calaminici presented themselves to give birth to the new Ali srl of which Goonies has 49% and Calaminic 51%. The company’s purpose is to act as a sports agent “in compliance with the regulations Fifa e Figc“, consultancy and marketing for the athletes represented but also “the development, production and distribution of crypto-assets (for example NFT and token) relating to the exploitation of the image rights of professional athletes and created through the use of blockchain technologies”.

Calaminicappointed sole director of the newco, born in Calabria in 1979, he worked for the team Crotone: graduated in Sport organization and management, in the past he held various roles as observer for Serie A clubs, FIFA agent and sports director.

