On Monday, Spanish newspapers added new details about the nightclub in Murcia where a fire broke out on Sunday which caused the death of 13 people: according to the latest information, the nightclub, called La Fonda Milagros, had received a closure order in 2022, which however had never been respected.

Until some time ago the building that housed the nightclub, called Fonda Milagros, was entirely occupied by another venue, the Teatre. In 2019 the company that owned it, Teatre SL, presented a plan to the municipality of Murcia to divide the building in two: one part would continue to host the Teatre, while a new venue, Fonda Milagros, would be created in another. . In 2022 the request was rejected, and an order was issued to close both premises. Teatre SL had lodged an appeal, which still remained unanswered: therefore legally Fonda Milagros should not have been opened.

It is unclear why the ordinance was not enforced. In October 2022 the municipal inspection services were instructed to close the premises if they continued to be in business. Because Fonda Milagros did not have a license and no inspection had been carried out, it is not clear what safety measures were in place at the venue, nor how many people it could hold, which created uncertainty about the number of people involved in the fire.

