The film that David Fincher literally hates, but curiously enough international audiences have liked quite a bit over the years.

Many of the films directed by David Fincher have gone down in cinema history, but like any other director, there are also dark points in the filmography, in films that did not convince critics or the public, nor Fincher himself.

David Fincher He is one of those directors that you may like more or less, but it is clear that he has directed films like Seven, Fight Club or The Social Network, considered among the best in history.

But one of those films directed by David Fincher that he literally “hates”, and that did not dazzle the press too much, but rather the public, is the sequel to one of the most charismatic horror licenses.

We talked about Alien 3, and it seems that David Fincher did not like the feeling of working on the production or filming of this film at all.

As he noted: “I had to work on it for two years, I got fired three times and I had to fight for everything. Nobody hated him more than me; To this day, no one hates him more than me.”

And one of the problems seems to be the producers and the film studio that did not give him much creative freedom: “It was a baptism of fire. I was very naive. For several years, I was surrounded by the kind of people who finance movies and the kind of people who are there to make deals for movies. But I always had the naive idea that everyone wants to make movies as good as possible, which is stupid.”

“So I learned to just be a belligerent asshole, which was really, ‘You’ve got to get what you need to get out of this.’ You have to fight for the things you believe in and you have to be smart about positioning them so you don’t become white noise. In that movie, I was the guy who was constantly saying, “We have to do this better, we have to do this, this doesn’t make sense.”

Curiously, although Alien 3 It was not exactly a great box office success in the United States, but it was in other places such as Europe.