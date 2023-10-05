Both work and leisure at home today demand good equipment from us to have the greatest possible comfort: a good desk, a comfortable chair or a screen that protects our eyes. In that sense, there are curved monitors, which do not reach the performance of ultrawide screens, but they are still a great alternative. Hence the MSI Pro MP242C is the best seller on Amazon with a price of 99 euros.

MSI Pro MP242C Monitor Profesional Curvo 23.6″ FHD (1920×1080), Curvatura 1500R, Anti-Glare, VA, 16:9, 5ms, 75Hz, VESA 100 x 100, Negro

Buy the best-selling curved monitor MSI Pro MP242C at the best price

With a recommended price of 139 euros, it has been dropping in price until it stands at 99 euros. Among curved monitors, it is the best seller with a 4.4 out of 5 stars in reviews. Remember that if you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 49.90 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping.

This curved monitor features a 23.6 inch VA panel, with Full HD resolution, 75 Hz refresh rate and a 5 ms response. It has a 1500R curvature and technology certified by TÜV both in the blue light reduction as in anti-flicker.

At the connection level, it integrates a VGA port and another for HDMI 1.4, as well as some dual 4W speakers. Includes a chassis to install it on a desktop stand.

Most positive comment

**Price quality. By Rubén González Fernández, with 5 stars. **

If you want it for gaming it is not exactly what you are looking for because it has few hz/s but for a beginner who wants to play in HD it is very good, at the office level it is perfect and for what it costs it is one of the best options you can find, also Includes HDMI cable and base for the monitor, very happy

Most critical comment

Better look at another one. By Jose M, with 2 stars.

The price is good, a 23’6 inch curved monitor with integrated speakers, 100 euros of course, not everything is so pretty, you have to add the price of some speakers, they say they have integrated ones but they sound so bad that I think they have put them in for justify that they carry it. I certainly wouldn’t return it. My previous monitor was a COMPAD and it looks similar to this one (the Compad is 12 years old) and it sounds enough to justify having built-in speakers.

