Amal Abdel Hamid, a member of the Plan and Budget Committee in the Egyptian House of Representatives, announced last August that she had submitted a proposal willingly to Counselor Hanafi Gebali, Speaker of the Council, addressed to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Higher Education, to reconsider the admission door to 6 colleges in Egypt: Law, Engineering, Commerce, Arts, Pharmacy, and Media. .

Amal considered that the needs of the labor market in Egypt during the next five years and the effects of artificial intelligence will lead to the loss of dozens of traditional jobs and their extinction in the absence of a study linking the labor market to the required scientific specializations.

Regarding the feasibility of these specializations in the era of artificial intelligence, Jihan Al-Bayoumi, a member of the Education and Scientific Research Committee in the Egyptian House of Representatives, said that she supports changing curricula and developing them in line with scientific research, but she does not support abolishing specializations entirely.

Jihan added to Sky News Arabia:

Entire specializations cannot be abolished, as there is no country that abstains from teaching history, geography, or laws in the country. The number of graduates from specializations such as law, commerce, pharmacy, geography, etc. is very large, while there is a large shortage of teachers, for example, especially in the basic education stages. It is better to reduce the number of graduates from colleges that have a glut, prepare them academically in accordance with the needs of the labor market, and improve their skills rather than graduating a large number without sufficient experience. Redirecting students wishing to enroll in colleges where the number of accepted students has been reduced to the field of technical education, or to colleges in demand in the labor market. Getting rid of traditional concepts, which require the academically distinguished student to be a doctor, engineer, etc. The issue of controlling the glut of graduates in certain specializations requires the cooperation of pre-university education, university education, and the Ministry of Scientific Research, with the aim of arriving at a unified project that applies to future generations, and suits the labor market, because state institutions work together in an integrated system.

Representative Jihan Al-Bayoumi believes that Egypt needs to change science curricula in the educational process, with the aim of training students to use modern scientific techniques in various fields.

In order to graduate competent people in various specializations, a member of the Education and Scientific Research Committee of the Egyptian House of Representatives believes that the solution is as follows:

Faculty members in Egyptian universities must pay attention to the development that has occurred in various types of science and keep pace with it. Training students and scholars to use modern scientific techniques, and linking science teaching with artificial intelligence, and Egypt has distinguished programs in this matter. Students must make an effort to develop themselves scientifically by all available means, because the generations that studied using traditional methods are the ones who caused unemployment because the labor market does not need them. With regard to vacations, the dates are known every year, and it is best for professors to develop a study plan that suits the study hours, the educational curricula, and the scientific content that they have, so that the university professor is not forced to limit himself to teaching only the semesters due to time constraints. Teaching students the modern technological methods required in their specialization.