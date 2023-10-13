Jarosław Kaczyński is one of the most relevant politicians in Poland’s recent history. Former prime minister, current deputy prime minister and president of Law and Justice, the radical right party in government since 2015, Kaczyński has dominated the Polish political scene for decades: even if in politics he has an active and somewhat more hidden role , is seen as the de facto leader of Poland and in his party there is no appointment or important decision that does not come from him. Always a nationalist and Eurosceptic, he is probably the most powerful man in the country, as well as one of the most influential ever.

Parliamentary elections will be held in Poland on 15 October, and this time too, as has often happened in recent years, the political debate has been polarized and described as a clash between Kaczyński and Donald Tusk, himself a former prime minister and opposition leader, with to which Kaczyński has a now historic personal rivalry.

Kaczyński was born in Warsaw on 18 June 1949 and began to be interested in politics in the 1970s together with his twin brother Lech, who would become President of the Republic in 2005. The two then entered into it at the end of the 1980s, when the first semi-free elections in 60 years were held in the People’s Republic of Poland – the official name of Poland during the communist regime. The elections were won by Solidarność, a conservative trade union founded in 1980 by Lech Wałęsa (the most important trade union leader in the country’s history) and the first not controlled by the communists in a country of the Warsaw Pact, the military alliance between the countries of Soviet bloc. At the end of 1989 the People’s Republic of Poland was abolished and the Communist Party was dissolved.

After the 1989 elections, divisions within Solidarność began to emerge: on one side there were those who had achieved positions of power, especially moderate liberals, and on the other those who had been excluded, such as the Kaczyński brothers. The twins and their allies began to see liberals as traitors and over time developed increasingly radical ideas, eventually positioning themselves on the far right. At the end of 1990 Wałęsa was elected president and Jarosław Kaczyński was appointed head of the presidential chancellery. After only 11 months, however, Wałęsa fired Kaczyński, starting another of the rivalries that have most influenced Polish politics in the last 20 years.

In 2001 Lech Kaczyński founded Law and Justice, of which his twin brother assumed the presidency two years later, and in 2005 he was elected President of the Republic in the second round, obtaining 54 percent of the votes, defeating Tusk, who was right-wing but more moderate. Between 2006 and 2007 the twin brothers Lech and Jarosław Kaczyński held the roles of president and prime minister respectively: a unique case in the world.

Lech Kaczyński was the president of Poland until April 10, 2010, the day he died in a plane crash that is considered the greatest national tragedy in Poland’s recent history and is at the same time the center of several conspiracy theories. Jarosław Kaczyński, convinced of the involvement of Tusk and Russia in his brother’s death, continued to lead Law and Justice, leading him to win the elections in 2015 and to win them overwhelmingly in 2019. After resigning in the summer of 2022 to be able to concentrate on the subsequent elections parliamentarians, since June 2023 Kaczyński has returned to the role of deputy prime minister.

In the eight years of Law and Justice government, Kaczyński led Poland to become a semi-authoritarian country. Kaczyński and his colleagues promote the most traditionalist values ​​of the Catholic Church, have positions against the rights of the LGBT+ community and systematically try to control the country’s main independent institutions such as courts and newspapers. They are very skeptical about greater integration within the European Union, rejecting several policies including those on the reception of asylum seekers. His opponents continue to be liberals and communists, as they were thirty years ago, and he says he believes that Poland is besieged by a group of forces conspiring against the country. But according to Roman Giertych, former leader of a party that supported his government between 2006 and 2007, Kaczyński “there is only one thing that interests him, and that is power”.

In a 2015 biography, author Michał Krzymowski says that almost every morning Kaczyński arrives at work around 10 am accompanied by his driver (Kaczyński does not have a driving license). He enters his office through a secondary entrance and never goes out for lunch: he asks his collaborators to bring him something and almost always eats alone. He is rarely seen forming relationships, as happens with any politician.

As Politico summarized, Kaczyński «exercises his power through his assertive personality and absolute control of his party»: it was he who chose the former Prime Minister Beata Szydło and the current President of the Republic Andrzej Duda, just as he chose Mateusz Morawiecki, the incumbent prime minister, considered Kaczyński’s favorite to succeed him. He personally selects each of the candidates for the Polish and European parliaments, and his approval is also needed for other important appointments, from ministers to diplomats to the heads of state companies.

According to the rumors circulating about him, again cited by Politico, Kaczyński often humiliates his subordinates in public, from whom people who know him say he expects obsequious behavior: he considers disrespectful those who walk with their hands in their pockets and once reprimanded a minister who, in his opinion, had too confident a gait. Kaczyński seems to have shaped Law and Justice in his image and likeness, which in eight years of government has become increasingly conservative and authoritarian, and above all has distanced Poland from the other countries of the Union.

Sunday’s elections to renew the House and Senate will take place after a long and particularly tense electoral campaign. In the latest polls Law and Justice received around 37 percent of the vote, against 30 percent for the main opposition party bloc, Civic Coalition, which also includes Tusk’s centre-right party, Civic Platform. For Law and Justice it is a figure much lower than the 43.6 percent of the votes with which he won the 2019 elections by a landslide, and also lower than the percentage he took in 2015. In the event that this was the final result, the party of Kaczyński will have to find at least one ally to form a government. On the other hand, the possibility of the bloc of opposition parties getting more votes than Law and Justice is very slim and would be a rather exceptional development.

In any case, the clash between the two politicians who have dominated Polish politics for the last twenty years, Kaczyński and Tusk, is becoming increasingly direct, violent and personal.

During the election campaign Kaczyński defined Tusk as «pure evil (…), an enemy of the nation (…) a traitor who must be morally exterminated». In turn, Tusk accused Kaczyński of wanting to create an authoritarian state and threatened, if elected, to indict him for the erosion of the rule of law implemented by his party, which among other things has progressively weakened the independence of Polish judiciary.

Together with the parliamentary vote on Sunday, Polish voters will also express their opinion on four extremely identity-based referendums, which almost seem like rhetorical questions in favor of the government: it is unlikely that they were presented without Kaczyński’s direct approval.

With these questions Law and Justice probably aims to attract the votes of the most undecided voters, and which in some way already contain an answer which in fact is an encouragement to vote for the party. One of these, for example, says: “Do you agree with the reception of thousands of irregular immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, as foreseen by the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”.