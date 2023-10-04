Discover the most dangerous Marines in the world of One Piece, whose skills and ruthless justice make them feared figures among even the most daring pirates.

Imagine that you sail the seas of the world of One Piece. Your compass marks an uncertain course while the crew of your pirate ship is on high alert. Then, the radar shows a Navy ship approaching. Who could be on board? It could be anyone from a simple soldier to a Fleet Admiral. And believe me, there are some you’d rather never encounter.

In One Piece, the Marines are the military branch of the World Government., although they are theoretically on the side of good, complying with the law and chasing pirates, some of them are to be feared. Not only for his rank of Vice Admiral and abovebut also for their ability to use abilities such as Haki and the amazing abilities that Devil Fruits grant them.

The Marines who take justice to another level

Akainu, the current Admiral of the fleet, He is perhaps the most hated in the One Piece universe. The reason? He didn’t hesitate for a second to end Ace’s life in front of Luffy. His Devil Fruit, Magma-Magma, not only allows him to create and transform into magma, but also use it to tear apart the flesh and internal organs of his enemies.

But not everything in the Navy is magma and desolation. Fujitora, for example, Despite being blind, he has the power to destroy an entire kingdom thanks to his Devil Fruit, the Press-Press, which allows him to manipulate gravitational forces. His mission is not only to maintain order; Fujitora wishes to purify the Navy itself and the World Government of all evil.

Rusting swords and iron cages

If you are a swordsman, be careful with Shu. He cannot use Haki, but his Devil Fruit, Rust-Rust, grants him the ability to rust any metal he touches. Imagine facing him with your favorite sword only to discover that it has corroded in seconds.

On the other hand, if you come across Hina, leader of the Black Cage Corps, prepare for a lockdown. Hina has the power of the Cage-Cage Fruit, with which he can create iron bars and restraints to trap pirates. One touch and you could find yourself in a makeshift prison.

Living legends and future threats

Monkey D. Garp, he could have been Admiral or Fleet Admiral at any time, but he always refused. Because? He doesn’t want to have to deal with the Heavenly Dragons directly. Don’t be fooled by his advanced age; Garp is a living legend whose advanced Haki is still strong enough to level an entire city.

We also have Ryokugyu, a recent Admiral who is unconditionally loyal to the World Government, even considering the Celestial Dragons as gods. His Devil Fruit, the Woods-Woods, allows him to create and transform into plant life, and the most terrifying aspect of this power is that he can suck liquids from other living beings.

Justice in its many forms

Smoker and Sengoku represent two sides of the same coin. While Smoker pursues his own brand of justice, even willing to ally with pirates to save innocents, Sengoku, although retired, is charged with investigating any type of corruption and mismanagement in the Navy.

The brute force of a giant and the control of light

In the vast universe of One Piece, Elbaf stands out as the cradle of giants, a fierce territory where strength is revered. John Giant is no exception. This character gives us a different vision of the power that the inhabitants of Elbaf can achieve outside their native country. Being the first giant to join the Marines is no small feat, and in doing so, John Giant not only changed the perception of his species but also reshaped the composition and fighting capacity of the World Government’s armed forces.

Kizaru, the last remaining admiral of the original trio, is much more than a man who can turn into light. While his devil fruit, Glint-Glint Fruit, allows him to move at the speed of light and launch explosive laser beams, he is also a character full of nuances. This calm and relaxed looking man changes his tone completely when he enters combat. Kizaru has no qualms about following orders, even if it means ending the life of someone close to him. It is a study in contradictions, a mix of Zen calm and lethal precision.

In short, the Marines in One Piece are a force to be reckoned with. Whether for your honor, skills o justice systems, These individuals stand out as true titans in a world full of dangers. Sailing near them could be the last adventure you decide to undertake.