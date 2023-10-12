On Amazon’s October Prime Day there is absolutely everything, especially physical products, of course, and we are talking about cell phones, computers or tablets, but also household supplies and even cleaning products. The store’s catalog goes a long way, even including digital services.

One of these services, which is also reduced in price in the Prime Offer Party that will last on October 10 and 11, is a VPN. These virtual private networks serve to encrypt your Internet connection and hide it from prying eyes, connecting you from the server you choose from a dozen of them spread across the planet, at least in the case of NordVPN.

NordVPN Standard (12 months) on Amazon

This company offers on its own website a year of standard VPN for 5 euros per month, but on Amazon it is currently at a much better price, for 3.33 euros per month on average. It’s not bad at all.

In the case of Amazon, once the purchase is made, you will be sent by email a code that you can redeem on the Nord Security page to activate access to said VPN with an account and password, which you choose.

Six devices protected on any operating system

NordVPN is almost certainly the most popular VPN in the world, the one that offers the most guarantees in terms of speed and privacy, and its service is also available as an application for all operating systems: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and even for Fire TV Sticks.

Once you have logged in, activating it and selecting which server you want to use is a matter of seconds. When you do so, it will be impossible for third parties to know who you are while you browse online or from where you do so.

Furthermore, this has an obvious usefulness, which is that connect as if you were in other countries You will be able to access the catalog of services that certain companies offer there, but that are not available in yours. This last point is one of the reasons why VPNs are so popular in countries like China, since they allow you to bypass some content restrictions.

Another interesting element is that NordVPN analyzes your browsing in real time and warns you if a website is trying to execute malicious code on your device, thus avoiding greater evils such as a malware or phishing attack.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here