The Paramount+ catalog is wide and varied, but its content is not exclusive and its most popular series will come to Netflix.

The war of the streaming platforms has witnessed unexpected turns in 2023, and one of the most notable surprises has been Netflix acquiring the licenses for originals from other competitors, in this case we are talking about the most popular series on Paramount+, which is School Spirits.

It is vital to note that this news affects Netflix in the United States for now, since it has not yet been confirmed whether other regions will have access to the series from November 2023. Although there are plans for it to be seen on many other sites , so you just have to stay tuned.

What is it about?

School Spirits

Paramount+’s most popular series is a supernatural teen drama with eight episodes, featuring the outstanding performance of Peyton List, known for her role in Cobra Kai. List plays Maddie Nears, a young woman trapped in the afterlife who is determined to solve the mystery of her own death.

The cast is completed by Kristian Flores, Milo Manheim, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese and Rainbow Wedell.

The School Spirits series originally premiered on Paramount+ weekly during the months of March and April of this year and has earned strong reviews, with a current rating of 7.6 on IMDb. In addition, it is the one that is getting the most views, which is why Netflix wanted to include it in its catalog, which could cause an even greater explosion in its fame.

The series is produced by Awesomeness, a subsidiary of Paramount+ known for its programming aimed at teenagers. In January 2021, Netflix acquired some of Awesomeness’ shorter series, including The Unsettling, Zac & Mia, Love Daily, and My Dead Ex, under license to its platform for a specific period.

Today, Netflix has confirmed that it will license the first season of School Spirits starting November 30 for an unspecified period of time. The series will continue to be available on Paramount+.

Why has Paramount decided to license School Spirits to Netflix?

Over the course of 2023, several studios have chosen to license their older series to Netflix, where they have enjoyed widespread popularity. In the case of School Spirits, this could be intended to generate anticipation for the second season, whose production was confirmed in June 2023 and will begin in 2024.

This move is not entirely surprising, since in 2020 Paramount experimented with licensing the first seasons of series like Evil and The Unicorn to Netflix. Additionally, Paramount has also made a wide selection of its Nickelodeon library available on Netflix.

In October 2023, Netflix also acquired the license to Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber from Showtime, which was originally on Paramount+ earlier in the year. Netflix continues to consolidate its position in the world of streaming with these strategic acquisitions.