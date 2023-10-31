Although the end of Shingekin no Kyojin is just around the corner and The Boy and the Heron is hitting theaters, there is an anime film that many have been waiting for for a long time: Spy X Family Code: White. This family-inspired film directed by Anya Forger has just presented the first trailer and the final release date.

It will be the December 22, 2023 when it lands in theaters across Japan. However, its release in the West is still unknown, but seeing the great success that Miyazaki’s latest film is having and the good reception that other projects such as Kimetsu no Yaiba or Dragon Ball have had, it would not be unreasonable to think that it will arrive in Spain at early 2024.

As can be seen in the trailer, the film will focus on a Christmas season where snow and sweets will predominate in the film above all else. The story begins with the Forger family traveling to a neighboring country with the aim of giving Anya a culinary apprenticeship for a school competition. However, this will be secondary, as they will soon realize that they are in the middle of a conspiracy related to a piece of chocolate that could decide the future of humanity.

Wit Studio will once again be the studio in charge of animating the film, while the script will be written by Ichiro Okouchi, involved in other animes such as Code Geass or Devilman Crybaby. The director of the film, for his part, will be Takashi Katagiri, who has already worked on the anime several times and who knows the Forger family well.

