Still, today, we continue exploring the Earth’s past and discovering events that had not been recorded in the history of our planet. In this case, the team that has been in charge of this investigation has made the discovery from the French Alpswhere they have worked analyzing subfossilized tree trunks.

A process of maximum precision

The scientists who have carried out this research have cut small ring-shaped pieces of the trunks with the intention of carrying out the relevant analyses. It is a job that requires surgeon precision and great care with how samples are cut and analyzed. After all, these logs have survived in this semi-fossilized state which now allows them to be the object of study to discover what happened on the planet so many thousands of years ago.

When analyzing the logs, what they saw was that, 14,300 years ago, there was a radiocarbon peak that needed an explanation. Therefore, they moved on to the next phase of the study, making a chemical comparison of these results with the beryllium in Greenland. This is how they came to the conclusion that, for the impact suffered by the trunks to have been recorded, an unprecedented solar storm had to occur. And what this solar incident had produced was the expulsion of an enormous amount of energetic particles that ended up directly in the atmosphere of our planet.

What would happen today with this solar storm?

As explained by those responsible for the study, led by Professor Edouard Bard, it is important to understand that cosmic rays are not the only ones responsible for the production of radiocarbon. Not long ago it was discovered that other highly relevant events, such as solar storms, can also produce energetic particles that are constantly recorded over time periods of up to a year. That is exactly what they have seen in this study, which, at the same time, provides a forecast of what could happen if it were to occur. a phenomenon like this today.

It is mentioned that a solar storm of these proportions would wipe out all the satellites the planet had. At the same time, it would be disastrous for all technological devices and could even destroy electrical networks. Not only that, but telecommunications systems may have gone down as well. That would leave us, as a society, totally disconnected of the means used today and with serious problems to restore the way of life that we understand as natural today.

What those responsible for the study place special emphasis on is the importance of using this information to be prepared and avoid situations that could become disastrous. They mention that the discovery they have made is key so that they have time to prepare, creating systems that protect telecommunications networks and even a shield that isolates the Earth from the possible damages that would be suffered. This could help ensure that the electrical system is not affected either or, at least, not to the same level. Therefore, the team insists on the importance of starting to work thinking about experiencing a critical situation like the one the planet suffered in the past.

In addition to the problems already mentioned, they say that this type of solar storm, which could arrive without prior notice or with little room for planning, would put any astronauts in space in serious danger. They would have to face significant levels of radiation.

But what are the chances that Earth will suffer another solar storm of the same magnitude? Unfortunately, it is more possible than it seems. This type of incident is known as a Miyake event and, over the last 15,000 years, it has been recorded nine times. It is believed that more storms of the same category could have occurred, but some have not yet been discovered. The most recent one occurred in 1859., becoming known as the Carrington event, which left the society of the time totally perplexed. At that time we did not rely on technology as we do today, but cosmic rays caused telegraphs to stop working.

Furthermore, the impact of the storm it was so powerful which caused, during the night, an aurora to appear that disconcerted the birds that encountered it. The previous Miyake events occurred before, but it cannot be ruled out that one will occur again. After all, Carrington’s occurred only 164 years ago.