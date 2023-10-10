There is a top priority in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they are going to put all available resources into it when the actors’ strike ends.

According to a new report, Marvel Studios is set to release Deadpool 3 in May 2024 as originally planned. Production on the film was halted due to the actors’ strike, but is now expected to quickly resume once this hiatus ends.

Deadpool 3 is considered a top priority for Disney and Marvel Studios. The film pulls double duty, as it is expected to be a tremendous box office success and also a key component of the MCU Multiverse. Therefore, it will greatly impact future installments.

The return of iconic characters.

At Marvel they have nothing to fear because Deadpool 3 is generating a lot of interest and viewers will surely flock to see it. So they only have to worry about finishing it. The big incentive is the return of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. But we can also see Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Rob Delaney as Peter, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus and Leslie Uggams as Al. Without forgetting Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, whose roles have not yet been confirmed.

Additionally, the film is expected to introduce new characters, such as Cassandra Nova and Paradox. But best of all, they could feature the appearance of other heroes and villains from alternate realities.

With a release date set for May 3, 2024, Deadpool fans can look forward to the return of the Merc with a Mouth in a film that promises to be a major event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since it could affect Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

With a release date set for May 3, 2024, Deadpool fans can look forward to the return of the Merc with a Mouth in a film that promises to be a major event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since it could affect Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).