One of the most common aspirations of human beings is to have a place to call home. But when you are a millionaire that concept reaches another level. That’s where mansions come into play.

American billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, is building what is expected to be the most expensive mansion in the world by far in Palm Beach (Florida). When completed, the property is estimated to cost more than $1 billion.

The land alone already costs 450 million dollars. Millionaire Ken Griffin has had this project in mind since 2012, when he began buying waterfront properties in the area of ​​Palm Beach known as Billionaire Row, due to the high density of ostentatious million-dollar mansions in the area.

Over the last decade Griffin has been purchasing neighboring properties in this area. All located on the seafront, one next to the other. In 2019 he completed his goal by purchasing another mansion built on a 1.82 hectare plot of land for which he paid 104.9 million more. With this last purchase, the millionaire completed the first phase of his plan: he already had the land on which his mega mansion will be built. In total, the tycoon has invested a total of $450 million in land alone in a 10.2-hectare estate on the seafront in one of the most luxurious areas of Florida.

A pharaonic work. The next plan of the pharaonic urban planning operation is already underway and has consisted of uniting all the properties on a single plot. The result is one of the largest private beachfront lots on Blossom Way. The work is so large that it can even be easily located from Google Maps.

The New York Post reports that the complex that will surround the main house will house a luxurious spa, a huge swimming pool with views of the Atlantic, tennis courts, lakeside gardens, a caretaker’s cabin and guest accommodation. All of this just 500 meters from the Mar-A-Lago mansion, residence of former President Donald Trump.





Land where Griffin’s enormous mansion is already being built

Griffin’s “humble” abode. The highlight is the main house where Ken Griffin will reside. A mansion will be built on the plot that will have a constructed area of ​​4,645 square meters and 12 bedrooms. The enormous pool that will be built next to the house will have an approximate area of ​​1,858 square meters.

The enormous mansion will become the Griffins’ habitual residence, including an independent house next to the main house where the millionaire’s mother will live.

Griffin’s other houses. Ken Griffin is known for his multi-million dollar real estate investments. In 2019, he purchased a penthouse in New York worth $238 million, making it the most expensive purchase for an apartment in the United States. In addition, the millionaire has properties in Chicago, London and Florida, adding a total value of over $600 million.

Building the world’s most expensive mansion is just one of many real estate projects Griffin has undertaken in recent years. Despite the high cost of the project, the billionaire seems willing to invest large sums of money to create his ideal home.

