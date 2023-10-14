Jamie Dimon Israeli and Hamas war on Gaza

JP Morgan lifts the veil on the third quarter accounts, net profits of 13.1 billion

If on the one hand the American banking giant Jp Morgan raised the veil on the accounts for the third quarter of 2023, beating analysts’ estimates, with revenues growing by 22% to 39.874 billion, on the other hand the ceo Jamie Dimon he stressed that “this could be the most dangerous period the world has seen in decades”. Many factors weigh on the pockets of global finance, including interest rates, inflation and wars (from Ukraine to Israel).

One of the largest banks in the United States has closed quarter with data above expectations. According to what Investing.com reports i net profits they reached 13.151 billion dollars, 4.33 dollars per share, 35% more than the 9.737 billion and 3.12 dollars per share in the same period of 2022. revenues reported rose by 22% a 39,874 billion, while managed ones by 21% to 40.686 billion. The consensus of analysts estimated profits per share for 3.96 dollars with revenues of 39.57 billion (39.65 billion was Lseg’s estimate). The cost of credit stood at 1.4 billion, average loans increased by 17% and average deposits dropped by 4%. To impact the positive result there were three factors in particular, the online site reports: the increase in interest rates, favorable credit conditions and the acquisition of First Republic Bank.

READ ALSO: “Inflation difficult to beat: rates will rise”. Jp Morgan’s blow

Jp Morgan raises the veil on the quarter, Dimon: “The most dangerous period in decades”

Solid results also from the CEO’s point of view JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon. However, according to the CEO, due to macroeconomic uncertainties, between wars and inflation, “this it could be the most dangerous period the world has seen in decades“. Despite the good economic health currently enjoyed by US consumers and businesses, “the persistent labor market tension and public debt levels extremely high, with the largest fiscal deficit ever recorded in peacetime, increase the risk that inflation will remain high and that interest rates will rise further,” Dimon commented. Furthermore, he explained, “we do not yet know the consequences long-term approach to quantitative tightening”. The war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamasthen, “they could have far-reaching impacts on energy markets and food, global trade and geopolitical relations. While we hope for the best, we prepare for any scenario,” concluded the CEO of the New York bank.

Subscribe to the newsletter