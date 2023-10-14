We review the most attractive teams (not the best) to choose from in EA Sports FC 24’s Career mode, whether due to history, aspirations or their entity as a club.

If there is one good thing about EA Sports FC 24, it is that it has options for everyone. Although Ultimate Team is the most popular mode, there are also interesting alternatives such as Pro Clubs, VOLTA, exhibition matches or Career mode.

Whether as a player or a coach, EA Sports FC 24 It allows you to choose a real club or create a new club, and take it to the top.

In Career mode you can create your own story as a manager. Get a promotion to the First Division? Qualify for the Champions League? Win a League after many years? These are some of the goals you can set for yourself.

In this EA Sports FC 24 guide we leave you with the most attractive teams you can choose in Career mode, whether due to its history, tradition or aspirations as a club.

Best teams to choose in Career mode

When you begin a career mode In EA Sports FC 24, you must take into account aspects such as the economy, the budget for transfers and salaries, or the objectives of said club.

Choose big clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​PSG, Manchester City o Inter de Milan It’s more boring than you think. You can sign big stars, since your budget is very high, but it is not as addictive as starting a good challenge.

Therefore, we bring you a few clubs with which to start a Career mode, depending on different objectives.

Dream of the Champions League

There are a few leading clubs in their leagues, but they have not qualified for the Champions League for years. some have a golden story in the top European competitionwhile others are going through a good moment to storm the Champions League.

To achieve these objectives, we recommend This teams:

Aston Villa (Premier League) Olympique de Lyon (Ligue 1) AS Mónaco (Ligue 1) Villarreal CF (Liga EA Sports) Fiorentina (Serie A) Ajax (Eredivisie)

Return to Europe

On the other hand, there are other clubs that, due to history and tradition, They deserve to be in Europe. For whatever reason, they haven’t played in any of the three European competitions for years, and you could change that.

These are the most recommended equipment:

Everton (Premier League) Werder Bremen (Bundesliga) Valencia CF (League EA Sports) Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) Genoa (Serie A)

Rank up

Finally, you have the opportunity to start a Career mode with a historic club, which is not going through its best moment, and raise it to the highest category. We have chosen the best teams in the Second Division, to promote them and recover their greatness of yesteryear.

These are the ideal teams for this objective:

Leicester City (Championship) Leeds United (Championship) AS Saint-Étienne (Ligue 2) Paris FC (Ligue 2) Hamburg (Bundesliga 2) Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) RCD Espanyol (Liga HyperMotion) Real Zaragoza (Liga HyperMotion) Parma (Serie B) Sampdoria (Serie B)

We promise you that playing with these EA Sports FC 24 teams will be quite a challenge. It is up to you whether to stay two or three seasons, or live a glorious one-club-man stage.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? If so, we recommend you take a look at these guides: All the news in update 3, Tricks and tips for Career mode, or The best young midfielders to sign in Career mode.