Nintendo Switch 2 remains one of the most fervent news stories in the video game sector and may now have confirmed a highly requested feature.

Join the conversation

Nintendo Switch 2 has become one of the current names in the world of video games, while the rumors and alleged leaks They don’t stop happening on the internet. The Japanese company, for the moment, remains aloof regarding all this information, although they recently pointed to a key aspect of the successor compared to what already exists in the current Nintendo Switch model. Some words that can hide more than they seem and that could have officially confirmed one of the most anticipated features of Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s all due to the statements of Doug Bowser to the Inverse media that we approached you recently, in which he commented that Nintendo accounts feature will be present in the next generation from the Japanese brand. In those words, the president of Nintendo’s American division was talking about facilitating the transition, something that many have interpreted as a covert confirmation that Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible with the current modelso that its entire catalog can be played on the console that would be available at the end of 2024. With a couple of consoles more than 120 million unitsthis is a practically necessary feature for Nintendo’s long-term future.

For the moment, obviously, we will have to wait for new information from the big N in this regard, but it means a great push for new comments to emerge officially about the next console, which should be revealed around March 2024according to various sources.

Nintendo Switch 2 would have advanced technology that would surpass PS5 and Xbox Series in certain aspects

Much is being said about what will Nintendo Switch 2 be like? and what the new generation of the Kyoto-based company will mean. Just rumors, speculation and possibilities, but some information about your architecture They aim high, and may even be at the level of PS5 and Xbox Series in certain aspects. This is stated by a regular source, who highlights the inclusion of Ray Reconstrucion technology and the NVIDIA DLSS 3.5something with which I would get a technical advantage with respect to its rivals.

For the moment there is only wait until 2024 to know the first official details of Nintendo Switch 2 and know for sure what the new generation machine of the big N will include.

Join the conversation