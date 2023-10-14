Series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show or The Foundation have captured almost all the spotlights, but the impressive For all humanity has managed to maintain the audience since the premiere of Apple TV+, so The fourth season is ready to premiere on November 10.

Behind For All Mankind is a genius named Ronald D. Moore. Forged as a screenwriter in the trenches of the Star Trek series, Moore has become the standard bearer of the space drama genre, wisely mixing classic drama series that touch human feelings, with realistic space science fiction.

He already revolutionized the genre with the impressive BattleStar: Galactica, and he does it again with For All Mankind.

The fourth season of For All Mankind

The series is based on a groundbreaking premise: What if the Soviet Union had reached the Moon before the Americans, in the 60s of the last century?

This parallel reality launches a second space race. The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union moves to the Moon, and as the seasons go by… to Mars.

And so we arrive at this fourth season, which we do not know if by chance, or completely intentional, will deal with the exploitation of meteoritesas a new source of unimaginable riches.

Just today, NASA launched a rocket to explore the 10 trillion dollar asteroid, which is made up of highly valuable precious metals. Fiction is confused with reality…

For this fourth season, actors Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova make their debut in the series.

Season 4 of For All Mankind is made up of 10 episodes, and premieres on Apple TV+ starting November 10, with an episode every Friday. You can see the trailer in the opening video of the news.