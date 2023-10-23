Leyla soon learned that Ender, Yildiz, Emir and Caner had teamed up to kick her out of their lives. The young woman, devastated, sought refuge in the only person she believed capable of helping her… Şahika! Now, both women have made a plan.

When Ender and Yildiz found out that Kaya’s ex-lover decided to stay, they went crazy. What were your intentions?

“How dare you come back here?” Caner’s sister snaps at Leyla. The young woman, with excessive self-confidence, affirms that she is the one who should ask her that question. Ender, very surprised by Caner’s new attitude Halit’s assistant reproaches her for sending half-naked photos to her husband.

“The more I get to know her, the more I feel sorry for her,” Leyla tells her new enemy. Ender gives a sarcastic laugh and claims that he doesn’t care what he thinks of her; However, the young woman tells him that her actions prove otherwise.

Kaya’s wife warns the young woman about Halit… he is not the man she thinks she knows! However, against all odds, Leyla claims that he only believes in her and her honesty.

“Tough times await you,” Ender warns the former intern… he can’t believe the change he has made in one day! Will she carry out her revenge soon?

