Princess Leonor swore the Spanish Constitution this morning in the Congress of Deputies. It is a special ceremony for her 18th birthday, just like her father did in 1986 when she was her age. In this way, the heir to the throne is getting closer to being queen. The moment her father dies, abdicates, or no longer has the capacity to continue ruling, she will become head of state. She is the first queen of Spain in more than 120 years.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if it happens. Leonor has the approval of public opinion and already represents the future of the Monarchy in Spain. Young and woman, she is the key for this institution to reinvent itself and leave behind the shadow and scandals of her grandfather. Her support has been growing to the point where she is now the highest-rated member of the Royal House, ahead of her father, King Felipe VI.

The polls. 63% of Spaniards consider that Princess Leonor will be a “good head of state for Spain”, while 23% say she will not. Also for 64.2% the image of the Crown in Spanish society is improving, compared to 29% who think it is not, according to a survey by Sigma DOS. Furthermore, 60% of Spaniards believe that Leonor will become queen, a vast majority, compared to only 23% who believe she will change the State model before she inherits, according to another barometer carried out by SocioMétrica.

The best valued member of the royal family. It is also clear from this latest analysis that Princess Leonor is already the highest-rated member of the Royal House, surpassing her father, Felipe VI, who has always led this classification. The Spanish give Leonor an 8.2 grade, compared to the 7.3 that the King gets. In addition to Leonor and Felipe VI, Spaniards also approve of Queen Emeritus Sofía (with a score of 7.5 and also surpassing her son), Infanta Sofía (7.1) and Queen Letizia (6. 4). Juan Carlos I is the worst rated of all, with a 3.6, becoming the only failure for the Spanish.

One of the most important factors is the good reception that the heir to the throne has among the youngest. And what gives clues to that “renewal of the Monarchy” that we talked about before. In fact, those under 30 are the most convinced that he will reign (61%) and, the older the person surveyed, the less they think he will: 55% of those aged 66 or older think he will inherit the position of his father.

Reinvent the monarchy. The good opinion about Leonor comes at a time of great detachment to the crown, a phenomenon that has been increasing among society in recent years. One of the reasons that has accentuated this trend has been the conduct of Juan Carlos I and the end of the two-party system, with republican parties establishing themselves in the Government and Parliament. Furthermore, the sexual and economic scandals of the emeritus king (which we have talked about in detail in Magnet) have discredited both the Monarchy and the Royal House.

Some analysts point out that the institution has overcome the bad streak of its predecessor with the arrival of Felipe VI, who has earned the trust of a large sector of society, especially conservatives, and because the family has separated itself from his grandfather. It is important to mention that neither Juan Carlos I nor Queen Sofia have attended Leonor’s swearing-in this morning.

What would happen in a hypothetical referendum? It is difficult to predict whether Felipe VI or his heir Leonor have regained popularity to the point where in a hypothetical referendum the Monarchy would take precedence over the Republic. Let us remember that the CIS, the main Spanish demographic institute, has not asked about the Monarchy or the Royal Family since 2015.

“The challenge of Felipe VI is to relegitimize the institution as such, not to establish an emotional bond between Spaniards with him, like his father, but to ensure that they become monarchists,” said Javier Moreno Luzón, professor of History of Thought and of Social and Political Movements at the Complutense University of Madrid, in this article from El País. Until recently, the republic had a majority over the monarchy in other surveys; this, with Leonor and given the recent statistics, could change in the coming years.

Images: GTRES

