THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG-Nikita Mirzani met Ayu Ting Ting who was in Korea yesterday.

The recorded video of the meeting between the two people spread on social media and received many responses from netizens. Ayu left with her family, including her parents, Rozak’s father, and Umi Kalsum.

In the video uploaded on TikTok, Nikita Mirzani, who is wearing a black outfit with matching boots, looks very friendly when she meets Ayu Ting Ting, and also immediately hugs and kisses her left and right cheeks. Ayu and her family were seen having a picnic while enjoying the beautiful views of Korea.

After Cipika Cipiki, Niki immediately kissed Rozak’s father’s hand in a friendly manner and Niki also kissed his left and right cheeks. Niki also did the same thing to Ayu’s mother, Umi Kalsum. They looked very happy when Nikita Mirzani came. Suddenly Niki joined a picnic with Ayu Ting Ting and her family. They seemed to be chatting together while enjoying their food. The beautiful view is clearly visible in the video.

Many netizens commented on Niki’s polite attitude in the video. He was seen immediately kissing Ayu Ting Ting’s parents’ hands very kindly and also kissing her left and right cheeks. We know that Ayu and Niki are known to be good friends.

Netizens were also busy commenting on the moment, “Sister Niki is very polite with Mama and Papa, Sis Ayu, kisses their hands.”

“Niki is very polite, Ojak’s father’s hand is really kissed, he really knows his etiquette, I really like seeing it,” another commented.

”I really like it now, it’s good, it’s changed, no matter who you are, it’s always healthy,” said another.

