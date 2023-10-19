The famous preacher Ustaz Abdul Somad (UAS) met an elderly cleric from Pandeglang, Banten, Abuya Muhtadi at his residence in Cidahu, Cadasari District, Pandeglang Regency, Banten.

Uploaded by the TikTok account @gjagagaljadiajengan, the moment the two met looked simple, UAS and Abuya Muhtadi sat on the floor while chatting casually. On that occasion, the charismatic cleric appeared to ask UAS questions regarding his educational history.

“Which graduate is this?” asked Abuya Muhtadi. “Egypt, Morocco and Sudan,” answered UAS.

Hearing the famous preacher’s answer, Abuya Muhtadi seemed amazed and immediately praised him. He even compared UAS’s educational history with his own, who was only taught by his father.

“Masyaallah, this is brave. I’m just in my village reciting the Koran with my own parents,” said Abuya Muhtadi.

“That’s a photo of my parents. So I only have this much knowledge, directly from my late father. I spent 38 years studying the Koran with the deceased, so much so that I got married late,” he added later.

It is known that Abuya Muhtadi is the son of Abuya Muhammad Dimyathi al-Bantani, founder of the Roudotul Ulum Cidahu Islamic Boarding School, Pandeglang, Banten.

Abuya Muhtadi’s humility immediately reaped various positive responses from netizens who saw the upload. They said that even though the great cleric was only taught by his father, Abuya Muhtadi was one of the clerics who was a reference in the world.

“The great ulama in Banten, including Abuya Muhtadi, even though he only studied the Koran in the area, was able to become a great ulama (applause emoji),” said @k****if.

“That’s a blessing from the knowledge from the teachers,” tweeted @Hu****fi.

“Abuya muhtadi is more of a tawadhu, even though he also does a lot of recitation of the Koran,” said @BU****UA.

“Perhaps the scientific knowledge of teachers before was already perfect. It’s not surprising that in the past, Indonesian ulama became a reference for ulama in the world,” said the account @d****39.

“What is called knowledge, as long as the reference to the book is clear, no matter where you go, you still stay in high school, so there is little hope when you can only stay in the village,” added @w****?.

Contributor: Mira Puspito