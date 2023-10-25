The arrival of Starfield has had a somewhat strange reception, since although it has been praised for aspects such as its story and mechanics, it has also generated great controversy among PC players, due to its poor performance on this platform, due to to poor optimization. And as has been seen in other releases, the modding community has come out to try to improve this, releasing the first Community Patch for the game, which addresses the bugs that Bethesda has not fixed.

An initiative that comes from the players themselves, who in a certain way are already losing hope that in the near future, the Starfield developers will implement improvements. One of these is the promised incorporation of official Nvidia DLSS, since the game only has FSR 2 due to an agreement with AMD, technology that has precisely been incorporated into the Bethesda RPG thanks to a Mod. Something that now the entire community has replicated, releasing a great patch that seeks to improve the experience of other fans of the title.

Community patch that is the result of a collective effort by modders, who, as we indicated, seek to improve the game, without seeking to change the space exploration RPG. Instead, they aim to deliver as pure an experience as possible through small fixes, bug fixes, and other improvements. Some of the changes you can expect from this mod include:

Correction of misplaced objects. Resolution of programming errors. Elimination of inconsistencies in object properties. Repair broken quests. Fixed bugs that could crash the game. Recovery of missing attributes.

The creators recommend using a mod organizer, such as Vortex or Mod Organizer 2. It is also suggested to use Starfield Script Extender on Steam or ASI Loader on Xbox Game Pass. The last requirement is to use Nukem’s Plugins.txt enabler. With these steps in mind, installation is relatively simple: simply extract the Starfield Community Patch files and make sure StarfieldCommunityPatch.esm is activated using your mod organizer.

The creators of this patch emphasize that they do not plan or intend to add new content, change the balance of the game, or make modifications that go against the studio’s original vision. A declaration of principles that I believe will leave many happy, since they will only seek, in a certain way, to help the developer studio itself in improving the performance of Starfield on PC, which has generated a transversal rejection.

