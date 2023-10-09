The launch of the Miura 1 has been a giant step for the Spanish aerospace industry, but it is still an intermediate step on a path with a long way to go. These are some of the milestones that still lie ahead.

Takeoff. At 02:19 in the morning on Saturday (Spanish time), the Miura 1 rocket took off from the El Arenosillo Experimentation Center (CEDEA), in Huelva. On the same morning of the 7th, the company developing the rocket, PLD Space, announced that the primary objectives of the mission had been met.

The company announced some changes to the mission. For example, in order to maximize the oceanic range of the vehicle, it was decided to slightly change the trajectory. This meant that the apogee of the flight remained at 46 kilometers instead of the 80 initially planned for the mission.

Just like explain via Twitter Raul Torres, co-founder of the company, also decided to reduce the engine thrust time to 103 seconds (from the planned 122s). In total, the flight lasted 306 seconds.

Mission analysis. Throughout the weekend the company also announced the achievement of the secondary objectives of the mission. Among them, compile as much data as possible from which to develop the company’s next plans. Of course, the first step will be to analyze all this data.

“We have collected a huge amount of data that will allow us to improve and advance MIURA5 technologies faster,” announced the company through its Twitter account. “Now we are processing the data and we will soon share the technical analysis of the mission at a press conference.”

Path to reuse. Surely the Elche company will not have at its disposal all the data it would like. The reason is the loss of the vehicle after it fell into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The announcement of the success of the mission occurred before the start of the mission that was to “fish” the rocket from ocean waters.

The company also announced the failure of the vehicle recovery mission, which implies that it is still far from developing a reusable vehicle. This is a pending issue for future flights and, above all, in view of the arrival of the next launcher planned by the company, the Miura 5.

Objective: the Miura 5. The Miura 5 will be PLD Space’s orbital launcher, and the Elche-based company wants it to be a partially reusable vehicle, which will allow the company’s goal of reaching 15 annual missions. The information compiled by this flight will in any case be extremely valuable for the development of this vehicle.

A vehicle of which we know some details. The company’s goal is to create a shuttle capable of placing more than half a ton (540 kg) of payload in sun-synchronous orbit (SSO), which would translate to just under a ton in low Earth orbit.

With this, they propose several takeoff modalities, from dedicated launches to rideshare launches, in which several orbital devices would share the trip.

Five engines. Its nomenclature is due to the five TEPREL engines fueled by biokerosene and liquid oxygen (LOX) that propel the first stage of the rocket. These will be capable of generating 950 kN at sea level. Like the Miura 1, this stage will incorporate parachutes that cushion its splashdown to accommodate the recovery mission.

The vehicle is completed with a second stage with an additional engine and 50 kN of vacuum thrust. This stage will be the one that transports the cowl with the payload of the vehicle. In total, the vehicle will have a length of more than 34 meters and a diameter of two.

Recently, PLD Space reached an agreement with those responsible for the Kourou Spaceport in French Gayana, the usual departure point for the European Space Agency and Ariane rockets. This port was the one that said goodbye to the James Webb and could be, in the future, the place where the Miura 5 begins its adventure.

Imagen | PLD Space