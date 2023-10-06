The Elche company PLD Space announced yesterday a new attempt to launch its experimental Miura 1 rocket: it will be this Saturday, the 7th, starting at 02:00 in the morning, peninsular time (CEST).

When and how to watch the launch. As announced by the company and if everything goes as planned, the Miura 1 rocket will take off from the Huelva base of El Aernosillo at 02:00 CEST in the early hours of Saturday morning. At that time, the launch window available to the company opens, a window that will end at 08:00 in the morning of the same day.

The company will broadcast the mission live, starting coverage at 01:00 in the morning. The broadcast will be carried out through the company’s YouTube channel.

MIURA 1 SN1 Test Flight 1. Along with the announcement of the new attempt, the company from Elche has offered some details about what the inaugural flight of the Miura 1 will be like, if everything goes according to plan. The suborbital rocket will take off from the “El Arenosillo” Experimentation Center, in the National Institute of Aerospace Technology where he had been for a few weeks.

The flight will last, as planned by the company, 12 minutes, half of which will be in microgravity. In that time it will rise to 80 kilometers in altitude.

Own and other’s objectives. The main objective of this inaugural mission is, broadly speaking, to test the rocket. The Miura 1 is a technological demonstrator that will serve to test technologies that will be implemented in the future on the Miura 5, the orbital rocket planned by PLD Space.

According to the company, the flight will allow data to be collected on the thrust profile of the engine during the flight, the aerodynamic behavior of the rocket, the monitoring of its trajectory, the behavior of subsystems and its exposure to real space conditions. To this they add secondary objectives. In this sense, they particularly focus on the data that they will collect during the re-entry of the vehicle.

The time in microgravity will be vital for the development of the mission, since, despite being an experimental flight, the rocket will depart with a payload: an experiment from the Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM), a research center German who will take advantage of the flight to study these conditions in suborbital flights.

The after. The mission will not end there. After the flight it will be the turn of the maritime mission to recover the rocket. The company estimates that this second mission will last four hours after the rocket launch.

Those responsible for the mission will try to recover this vehicle, which is 12.5 meters long and 70 centimeters in diameter. Miura 1 has a single stage with a 30 kN thrust TEPREL-B engine powered by kerosene and cryogenic liquid oxygen.

The takeoff mass of the vehicle is 2,620 kg and it has capacity for a payload of up to 100 kg, with four individual cargo compartments. The company’s intention is for the future Miura 5 to be partially reusable, which emphasizes the importance of this recovery mission of its predecessor.

