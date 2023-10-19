Infusions, also known as herbal teas, are drinks made from flowers, fruits or spices that are steeped in hot water. They are friendly to the body as they offer a wide range of benefits. From improving digestion to helping you fall asleep.

Many people turn to these drinks to help achieve certain health goals.. Whether calming digestion with ginger tea or relaxing with a chamomile infusion before going to sleep, these teas are often the answer to many ailments.

However, there is one infusion in particular that deserves to be mentioned, one that can surprisingly help you lose weight and provide you with general benefits, it is the blackcurrant tea.

It is made from small purple black berries with a characteristic sour taste.which are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are responsible for their unique qualities.

It is four times richer in vitamin C than an orange, so it is important for the immune system. Its consumption is recommended by many health experts for its proven benefits.

Benefits of drinking blackcurrant tea

Helps lose weight: Blackcurrant is low in calories and sugar, and provides a good amount of healthy fiber. It helps regulate intestinal transit and create a feeling of satiety, which can help control body weight. Reduce the cholesterol: This tea is high in pectin, a type of fiber that binds to LDL (bad) cholesterol in the intestine and eliminates it from the body. In this way, black currant helps maintain optimal cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease. Improves vision: contains high levels of antioxidants, substances that help prevent eye damage caused by free radicals. They protect the blood vessels that supply the retina, the light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye. Taking this infusion prevents diseases such as macular degeneration or glaucoma. Strengthens the immune system: Being a fruit rich in vitamin C, it helps strengthen the immune system and prevent infections. It contains anthocyanins, flavonoids and omega-3 fatty acids, compounds that can help improve circulation, eye health and inflammation. Prevents aging: This infusion contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols, carotenoids and vitamin E, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. Thus, premature aging is prevented and the elasticity and shine of the skin are maintained.

To prepare blackcurrant tea you must boil water in a pot and then pour it into a cup. The next step is to add one to two blackcurrant leaves or flowers, let sit for 10 minutes, strain and enjoy.

The amount you should consume varies depending on your purpose. For example, if you want to reduce your body weight, it is recommended to drink 3 cups a day, but if you want to strengthen your immune system, 2 cups a day will be enough. It is a generally safe drink for most people.