In the constant race to find effective solutions against overweighta new contender has emerged on the pharmacological landscape: Mounjaro. The Ministry of Health is studying a possible authorization and financing for this drug, whose primary function is to treat type 2 diabetes, but which has shown impressive potential in weight loss.

According to the information provided by the OCU, Mounjaro It works thanks to its active ingredient, tirzepatide. This compound, belonging to the family of hypoglycemic agents, acts in a surprisingly simple but effective way against overweight.

The Ministry of Health It is still studying the request for financing of this medicine made by the pharmaceutical company Lilly, its marketing pharmaceutical laboratory, which already has permission to be sold to patients with diabetes.

By simulating the action of two hormones, GLP-1 and GIP, not only regulates blood sugar, but also reduces appetite. Digging deeper into the data, the results are revealing. According to the OCU, studies showed that patients on tirzepatide experienced an average weight loss of between 7 and 12 kg.

The SURMOUNT-1 clinical trial was even more specific: depending on the dose administered, the Weight loss varied between 15% and 21%. Despite this revolutionary potential, concerns arise about its safety. Previous research indicated the appearance of tumors in rats.

In the United States it is recommended not to use the medication depending on the clinical history

The FDA in the United States has recommended not using Mounjaro in patients with a history of certain types of cancer. In addition, side effects were reported, mainly gastrointestinal discomfort.

However, it is essential to remember that every medication, when introduced on the market, may present unknown adverse reactions. In fact, other drugs such as Saxenda and Ozempic, also designed from GLP-1 analogues, are being reviewed due to reports of serious side effects.

The most likely thing is that, if approved, it will not be financed by public health

In the Spanish context, Mounjaro It is not available in pharmacies yet. The Ministry of Health is working meticulously, evaluating its feasibility and cost. To have an idea, in the US market, its price is around 950 euros per month and in the Netherlands about 410 euros.

Although Mounjaro presents a promising solution for the fight against overweight, Spain awaits with caution. However, it is likely, based on what has happened with similar medications, that this drug is not covered by the public health system, and can only be obtained through a private prescription.