Sunrise Dam is a gold mine located about 55 kilometers south of Laverton, in Australia, which since 2014 has been basically dedicated to underground extraction. It is not by far the largest deposit in the world, not even in Oceania, and it is located in a remote region, but for a few weeks now the world’s mining industry has been looking at it with special interest. And it’s normal. The impressive TH665B is being tested there, a huge battery-electric truck designed for extraction work in underground deposits. It is so big and has such capacity that its creator, the Sandvik company, claims it as the largest in the world.

Now he must show what he is capable of.

What is the TH665B like? Big. And green”. This is how it is presented at least by its managers, who emphasize this double idea: the considerable load capacity and the sustainable approach of the Sandvik TH665B. The truck measures 11.6 m long, 3.5 m wide and 3.6 m high and has a payload capacity of 65 metric tons.

Regardless of how much it can transport, probably the most interesting thing about its technical data sheet is the “innards” of the vehicle. The TH665B incorporates a lithium-ferrophosphate battery and its electric driveline offers 630 kW (858 hp), characteristics with which it aspires to facilitate the sector’s move away from diesel vehicles, an objective that has already led it to explore other options, like hydrogen.

Because it is important? Its creators claim that it is the largest battery-powered electric truck for underground mining in the world. Such a title makes it interesting in itself, but if the TH665B aspires to anything, it is not to sneak into the pages of the World Guinness Records, but to offer mining companies a sustainable charging alternative that helps them reduce their carbon footprint. carbon. That and, incidentally, improve working conditions at the mines themselves.

“In addition to producing zero diesel emissions underground and generating 80% less heat, TH665B is expected to be up to 25% faster on a 1:7 ramp than normal diesel trucks,” the firm defends. For Darren Kwok, director of Barminco, these characteristics make the truck a particularly interesting ally in underground deposits such as Sunrise Dam: “Battery electric vehicles not only have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions, but they can improve the environment for the workers and boost efficiency.

Improve conditions in the mine? Indeed. That is another of the ideas that Sandvik highlights, which ensures that in addition to contributing to the sustainability of the operations, its truck can facilitate operations in underground deposits. As? Eliminating emissions from diesel vehicles, emitting less heat and simplifying, for example, the replacement of batteries.

“The TH665B is equipped with AutoSwap, our patented auto-swap system that makes the battery swapping process extremely quick and easy, typically only taking three minutes,” says Kwok, who ensures that the operator does not even have to leave the cab. during the process and no infrastructure such as overhead cranes is required. It is now his turn to move from theory to practice and demonstrate what he is capable of at Sunrise Dam, which produces 2.7 million tonnes of ore per year supplemented by low-grade stockpiles generated during open pit mining.

Why is it news now? Because it has just entered a crucial phase for its development. The TH665B isn’t exactly new. Sandvik presented it at the beginning of 2022 and a year ago it already gave a preview of what it was capable of, taking advantage of the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney. Now it has gone one step further to undergo its real test: field tests at the Sunrise Dam mine.

“The data we gain from seeing the prototype interact with Australian conditions will be invaluable as Sanvik continues to develop its battery-electric range and as TH665B moves into commercial production,” reflects Andrew Dawson, Charging Line Manager. and Sandvik transportation. The tests began on September 14 and have been possible thanks to an agreement between the vehicle manufacturer itself, the owner of the AngloGold Ashanti mine and Barminco.

Images: Sandvik 1, 2 and 3

