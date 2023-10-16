loading…

Palestinian Hamas forces commemorate the 31st anniversary of the founding of Hamas, in Gaza City, December 16 2018. Photo/REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

BEIRUT – The military strength of Hamas and Hezbollah is now a matter of public discussion after succeeding in overwhelming Israel.

These two armed groups have a long history of resistance to Israel, which is supported by Iran as their main ally.

Even though they both defend Palestine, Hamas and Hezbollah are known to have different ideologies and strategies. So these two groups have different political and military powers.

So, what if the Hamas and Hezbollah militaries were united? Here’s the review.

The military strength of Hamas and Hezbollah if they form a coalition

Hamas is a Palestinian armed resistance group operating in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. They aim to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah is a Shiite armed and political group based in Lebanon.

They are supported by Iran and aim to counter Israeli influence in Lebanon in particular.

Hamas and Hezbollah have had a complex and varied relationship over time. They share a common enemy, namely Israel, but also have ideological, political and strategic differences.

Hamas tends to use armed resistance and offensive tactics, including rocket attacks and suicide attacks in its conflict against Israeli atrocities.

They believe that armed violence is a way to achieve their goals in the face of Israeli atrocities.

Hezbollah has greater military power than Hamas. They have about 100,000 fighters, precision rockets, and can attack all of Israel.

In 2021, Hamas and Hezbollah were involved in a war against Israel that lasted for 11 days. The war was triggered by Israel’s attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem.