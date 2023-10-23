loading…

Hamas has powers that cannot be underestimated. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – If the Iranian military and Hamas form a coalition, they will create a military force that Israel has never thought possible before.

Moreover, the Hamas attack launched on Israel some time ago was the largest and had never happened before. This has made many people question who helped Hamas in the attack.

Iran is one of the names that appears behind this allegation, because Iran is known as a long-standing supporter of Hamas. Apart from that, Iran is known as the Middle Eastern country with the strongest military power.

So what if the powers of Iran and Hamas formed a coalition? will this push Israel even further into a corner? here’s the review:

Military Strength of Iran and Hamas If in Coalition

Iran is one of the countries with the largest military power in the Middle East. The country has a significant number of personnel, a variety of advanced military equipment, and strong missile capabilities.

Iran’s military forces include land forces, navy, air force, as well as paramilitary forces such as the Islamic Revolutionary Army. Iran also has nuclear capabilities which have attracted world attention for several years.

Iran’s military potential lies in its ability to threaten regional areas, especially surrounding Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Iran has an ambitious foreign policy and has supported militant groups in the region.

If we look at its strength, Iran has 575,000 active military personnel consisting of three forces, namely sea, air and land.

Then Iran also has quite capable air military forces, the number of fighter planes Iran has reached 196 units and the number of combat helicopters reached 12 units.