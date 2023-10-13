“It is the worst day in the history of Israel.” With these words, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus described the attack carried out by Hamas against numerous settlements in southern Israel. What happened, in fact, with the irruption of an unspecified number – at the moment estimates speak of a thousand men – of militiamen from the terrorist group based in Gaza beyond the protections set up by Israel around the Strip, which was followed the killing and indiscriminate taking hostage of men, women, elderly people and children is something that, in these terms, was unprecedented in the history of the country and which opens the way to numerous scenarios.

What we witnessed is undoubtedly the most impressive operation ever mounted by Hamas, an extremist organization recognized by large sectors of the international community as a terrorist group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007. And for this reason it was difficult to imagine that the careful Israeli security services, considered among the most efficient in the world and in a constant state of alert, were to be caught by surprise by an operation that certainly was not prepared in half a day.

It is incredible to think that the Mossad, the Shin Bet, as well as the Israeli special forces, the same ones that carried out operations bordering on the incredible such as the one that in 1976 led to the liberation of over 100 hostages at the Ugandan airport of Entebbe, further away four thousand kilometers from Israel, were this time surprised by a wave of vans and bulldozers along one of the most heavily guarded borders in the world. There will certainly be much to discuss about what happened and what possible responsibilities the Israeli security apparatus has, but while the IDF forces are regaining control of the villages affected by the Hamas incursions and that Israel continues day after day to count on the dead, injured and missing in a macabre continuously updated calculation (as of 9 October there were approximately 800, 2,400 and one hundred respectively), there are many issues that deserve to be addressed.

Why now?

Faced with operations of this magnitude, a question that is always worth asking is why it was set up now. Is this simply the moment in which Hamas felt ready to take action from a military and logistical point of view or are there other elements as well?

Many observers noted how this attack occurred at a time when relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia were becoming increasingly relaxed, with the increasingly pressing rumor of a sensational agreement that would lead to official relations between the two countries with sensational recognition of the Jewish state by Riyadh in the wake of the Abraham Accords. Agreements which, in addition to overcoming years of mistrust between Israel and the Arab world, were leading to an isolation of Iran in the Middle East and to a weakening of the Palestinian cause which over the years has also been partly supported by the non-recognition of Israel by almost the entire Islamic world. Clearly an action like the one carried out by Hamas is something that risks significantly inflaming relations between the various countries in the area.

While on the one hand the United Arab Emirates, a country that took part in the Abraham Accords in 2020 and normalized relations with Israel, condemned the Hamas operation by holding the terrorist group responsible, thus showing the stability of the agreement, different was the formula used by Saudi Arabia which held Israeli policies responsible for the action. However, it is still too early to understand whether Riyadh’s position was in compliance with the current official diplomatic relationship between the two countries or whether Hamas’ attacks are actually dampening any rapprochement.

If the gradual recognition of the state of Israel by some Arab countries has isolated the Palestinian cause, that of Saudi Arabia, whose sovereign also holds the title of “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques” and in whose territory the city of Mecca, it would make Palestinian organizations feel even more abandoned and would further isolate Iran, the common enemy of Israel and Riyadh.

Although Tehran has denied any form of support for Hamas’ action, Iran was the country that showed its support for the terrorist group’s action more than anyone else. A fact that raises fears of the risk of widening the conflict for various reasons.

Risk of contagion

A fear expressed by many since the first hours of the Hamas attack from the Gaza Strip was that a second front would open in the north, on the border with Lebanon, where the Shiite paramilitary group Hezbollah, closely linked to Iran, is active. and came into conflict with Israel on several occasions. Although there have been some isolated clashes, at the moment no large-scale action has occurred in this area.

The other issue is that faced with the gravity and wide scope of the Hamas attack, Israel risks finding itself able to respond in a particularly harsh manner without requests from the international community for de-escalation, but this could have contraindications . Meanwhile, what many are envisaging at this point, given the high number of Israeli victims and hostages in the hands of Hamas, is a land intervention in the Gaza Strip following the heavy bombing of the Palestinian city in recent days. And a land intervention, as we know, risks bringing with it a high number of deaths and injuries, but this is not the only issue to take into account.

The other, in fact, is represented by the high number of hostages in the hands of Hamas. Clearly the terrorist group is probably thinking of using them as a negotiating tool, as has already happened in the past. But agreements for their release in the past have sometimes arrived after particularly long negotiations and at a very high cost for Israel: just think that in 2011, to obtain the release of the soldier Gilad Shalit after five years of imprisonment, a thousand Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli prisons. Prices and times are unthinkable today when there are over one hundred hostages in the hands of Hamas, and the option of a military intervention to free them – with all the risks it brings with it – is something concrete.

The other key issue is that not all hostages are Israeli citizens. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that, from current, constantly updated information, there could also be US citizens among the hostages. And this could lead Washington to seek the quickest possible response to resolve the solution, also mindful of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis which, among other things, caused the popularity of then President Jimmy Carter to collapse.

But that is not all. There is also the Iran question: if in fact there were to be a more or less direct involvement of Tehran in the action of Hamas, it would not be surprising if Israel, which in its history has never spared actions even far beyond its own borders to protect its own national interest, hit targets linked to Iran. And Tehran itself has made it known that, if it were to be hit, attacks against Israel would come from Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq: the places where some of the main groups supported by Iran are active. Even in this war, the more subjects are involved, the more the risks of enlargement increase, in a context of ever-increasing deterioration in global security.

Global security in crisis

It’s been just over a year and a half since Russia launched its “special military operation” in Ukraine. A gesture that gave a push to a world order that already seemed very fragile. It is no coincidence that since then we have witnessed, among other things, an intensification of coups and insecurity in Africa, a new offensive by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh against the self-proclaimed republic with an Armenian majority Artsakh, as well as increased tensions in the Balkans on the border between Serbia and Kosovo. And just a few days ago we witnessed the largest operation ever carried out by Hamas against Israel which risks having explosive consequences, in addition to the drama of the violence carried out by the terrorist group in the action.

It almost seems that diplomacy at a global level is now kept as a secondary option in favor of the solution of force, in a global security context that has already been deteriorating for some time due to the increase in international terrorism, pandemic, increase in situations of instability, climate crises and migratory. All situations that have weakened institutions, particularly international ones, with the result that, when the global order does not work and fails to achieve balance, the solution of the use of force risks prevailing.

In this context we have witnessed all these new crises up to the terrible large-scale attack by Hamas which, in turn, risks increasing instability not only at a regional level. Pope Francis said nine years ago, while the Syrian civil war was underway, the war began in Donbass and ISIS was gaining a foothold in the Middle East, that a piecemeal third world war was underway. From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Hamas aggression in southern Israel we see that the situation does not seem to have improved.