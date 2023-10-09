In the last two days, as the very serious crisis between Israel and Palestine following the unprecedented attack by Hamas progressed, a phrase uttered eight days ago by the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, was taken up and quoted. Speaking at the Atlantic festival, a prestigious American magazine, and listing what he considered positive developments in that area, Sullivan said:

«The Middle East region is calmer today than it has been at any time in the last two decades»

In light of what happened only a few days later, Sullivan’s words were read as a blatant misjudgment of the situation, and are also very indicative of how the unprecedented Hamas attack completely caught not only the intelligence and the Israeli army, but also Western governments. The Hamas militiamen attacked by land, as well as with the traditional launches of missiles and launches from the Gaza Strip, in an extensive and exceptional operation which certainly required weeks, if not months, of intense logistical, military, political preparation and intelligence. The “tranquility” that Sullivan spoke of eight days ago essentially did not exist, because preparations for the most serious attack against Israel in decades were certainly underway.

Sullivan, who is 46 years old, has been the main advisor to US President Joe Biden on all national security issues since 2021, has a role that is fundamental within US administrations and which essentially informs and offers suggestions and analysis to the President on foreign policy issues that may pose a threat.

His words were also read as an expression of how the tensions between Israel and Gaza had been neglected by many governments in recent months, also due to the war in Ukraine. In 2023 alone, over 200 Palestinians and over 30 Israelis had already been killed in clashes between Israelis and Palestinians and during Israeli military operations in Palestinian refugee camps. The violence had intensified especially last spring, during the Ramadan period, which this year had partly coincided with the Jewish and Christian Easter, in a coincidence of events that had contributed to a series of clashes and violence.

At least 700 Israelis have already been killed since the Hamas attack began on Saturday. At least not since the Yom Kippur War in 1973 has Israel suffered so many casualties, especially among civilians. Over the last 13 years, Israeli deaths caused by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had always been in the order of no more than a few dozen per year, almost all killed by improvised terrorist attacks or rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.