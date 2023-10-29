loading…

Location of 18 US bases near Iran. The Middle East is threatened with a major war as a result of the increasingly heated Israel-Hamas war. Photo/Heritage

TEHERAN – The United States (US) has warned Iran or its allies against any escalation in the middle Israel-Hamas war. Tehran also issued a warning that “the war could get out of control” if the military does not stop invading Gaza, Palestine.

This act of issuing mutual warnings has put the situation in the Middle East at risk of major war.

Not just issuing warnings, Washington has deployed additional THAAD and Patriot missile systems to the Middle East. America had previously sent two aircraft carrier battle groups to defend Israel from potential third-party attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran is holding missile attack drills in preparation for the worst that might happen.

Washington last week ordered non-emergency staff to leave its embassy in Iraq.

“We are concerned about the possibility of Iranian proxies escalating their attacks against our personnel, our people,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We expect there is a possibility of escalation.”

“No one should take advantage of this moment to escalate further attacks against Israel or, for that matter, attacks against our personnel,” Blinken continued.

“The US will take every action to ensure that we can defend our forces. And if necessary, respond decisively.”

In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel and the US that if Israel does not stop its attacks on Gaza, the Middle East situation “will spiral out of control”.