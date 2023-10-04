The Mexican Nintendo Switch eShop surprises us again, but this time with good news for the players.

Mexico has had many recent events, from the release date of Five Nights at Freddy’s in theaters to the opening of The Pokémon Company in Mexico City. And although we recently had sales on Nintendo Switch reservations, now we have other news that will also save you some money.

Nintendo lowers the prices of its games in the Mexican eShop

The Mexican Nintendo Switch eShop It has been adjusted recently without telling anyone. But far from being a bad thing, it is a change that benefits Mexican players (or anyone who wants to buy from the eShop).

This is a reduction in the price of titles in the Mexican eShop. AAA games now seem to cost between 999 and 1,199, while before they cost between 1,199 and 1,399 pesos. We are talking about games that in other markets cost between 50 and 60 dollars or euros.

As if that were not enough, the subscription of Nintendo Switch Online for 12 months will now cost 399 pesos instead of 499 pesos, and the one that includes the Expansion Pack It appears for 999 pesos instead of 1,189 pesos.

Let us remember that in August of this year the prices of online family services also fell. The family subscription went from costing 1,899 pesos to 1,599 pesos.

But the new prices do not extend to all games in the Mexican Nintendo Switch eShop. They apparently only apply to games related to the Big N, including the long-awaited Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as some people have noted.

Why this change without notice or announcement? The reason seems to be related to Mexico’s currency. The peso has strengthened recently and remains constant, so companies must adjust their prices if they want to continue selling.

This means that other companies could also change your prices in the eShop, so we expect some slight reductions soon. Any amount you can save on those games you’ve been waiting for so much is always appreciated.