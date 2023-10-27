If you are an enthusiast of the indie scene and also a fan of metroidvanias, you most likely know about 9 Years of Shadows, an indie from the Mexican developer Halberd Studios. Well, very soon you will be able to play it on another system.

If you think this is déjà vu, perhaps it’s because you’re remembering that we informed you here earlier this year that 9 Years of Shadows would debut on March 27. The thing is that the premiere was only for PC.

When is 9 Years of Shadows coming to Nintendo Switch?

So far the indie is available on Steam and Epic Games Store, but this will change very soon, since Halberd Studios and the distributor Freedom Games announced today that the Nintendo Switch version is already ready and that it will debut on November 9, fulfilling thus the promise that the game would come to this platform, as well as PC.

So far, it is unknown if there are plans to bring 9 Years of Shadows to other platforms, specifically the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, so we will have to wait.

Below you can see the new trailer for the release date for Nintendo Switch.

In case you missed it: We already played 9 Years of Shadows and we thought it was a well-executed labor of love for the past.

Very soon you will be able to play the adventure of Europa and Apino on Nintendo Switch

9 Years of Shadows is available on PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page or check out our written review.

Related video: 9 Years of Shadows – Avance Trailer)9 Years of Shadows – Avance Trailer

